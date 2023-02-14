Lloyds urged to rethink plans to close ‘lifeline’ pharmacy in Aberdeen supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan by Lloyds Pharmacy to close hundreds of outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets has been described as “concerning”.

In January, the pharmacy announced plans to close all services operating in Sainsbury’s stores over the course of 2023.

The plans include the closure of the Lloyds Pharmacy located in the Berryden store in Aberdeen.

Kevin Stewart MSP said the pharmacy service played an “important contribution” to the local community.

He has written to Kevin Birch, CEO, Lloyds Pharmacy, urging him to reconsider the closure of pharmacies within Sainsbury’s.

The MSP highlighted worries that people limited by how far they can travel may be impacted by the closure.

Mr Stewart said: “I am deeply concerned with Lloyds plans to close all of their pharmacy outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets, including the store at Berryden.

“Lloyds make an important contribution to the local community, one which many of my constituents have come to rely on over the years.

“I have heard from folk in the area who are extremely worried about these closures, and how they could impact some of the most vulnerable in their communities. There’s been a particular concern for people who are limited by how far they can travel to access pharmacies and their services.

“Lloyds need to rethink this decision, and look at every option to maintain a pharmacy in Berryden – for the benefit of the local residents and for wider community.”

Exploring options

Last year, Lloyds sold both their sites in Westhill after coming under fire for poor services and “Disneyland-like” queuing systems when it temporarily closed one site due to staff illness.

Now, the company is exploring options for each individual branch in the Sainsbury’s stores – meaning the timeline and final plans will vary on a branch-by-branch basis.

It is working with all colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process.

Chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy, Kevin Birch said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

He added: “I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A full list of affected stores, and information on how patients and customers can continue accessing pharmacy services, is available on the Lloyds Pharmacy website.

More details can be found on the NHS website or NHS app.