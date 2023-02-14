Lloyds urged to rethink plans to close ‘lifeline’ pharmacy in Aberdeen supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lloyds urged to rethink plans to close ‘lifeline’ pharmacy in Aberdeen supermarket

By Lauren Taylor
February 14, 2023, 4:54 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 4:55 pm
Llyods Pharmacy announced plans to close all services in Sainsbury's. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A plan by Lloyds Pharmacy to close hundreds of outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets has been described as “concerning”.

In January, the pharmacy announced plans to close all services operating in Sainsbury’s stores over the course of 2023.

The plans include the closure of the Lloyds Pharmacy located in the Berryden store in Aberdeen.

Kevin Stewart MSP said the pharmacy service played an “important contribution” to the local community.

He has written to Kevin Birch, CEO, Lloyds Pharmacy, urging him to reconsider the closure of pharmacies within Sainsbury’s.

The MSP highlighted worries that people limited by how far they can travel may be impacted by the closure.

Kevin Stewart is backing the Inverness self-harm conversation cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Mr Stewart said: “I am deeply concerned with Lloyds plans to close all of their pharmacy outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets, including the store at Berryden.

“Lloyds make an important contribution to the local community, one which many of my constituents have come to rely on over the years.

“I have heard from folk in the area who are extremely worried about these closures, and how they could impact some of the most vulnerable in their communities. There’s been a particular concern for people who are limited by how far they can travel to access pharmacies and their services.

“Lloyds need to rethink this decision, and look at every option to maintain a pharmacy in Berryden – for the benefit of the local residents and for wider community.”

Exploring options

Last year, Lloyds sold both their sites in Westhill after coming under fire for poor services and “Disneyland-like” queuing systems when it temporarily closed one site due to staff illness.

Pictured is the queue and security van outside Lloyds Pharmacy. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Now, the company is exploring options for each individual branch in the Sainsbury’s stores – meaning the timeline and final plans will vary on a branch-by-branch basis.

It is working with all colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process.

Chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy, Kevin Birch said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

He added: “I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A full list of affected stores, and information on how patients and customers can continue accessing pharmacy services, is available on the Lloyds Pharmacy website.

More details can be found on the NHS website or NHS app.

Tags

Conversation

