Aspiring foodies given chance to create menu for Highland distillery alongside leading chef

Three aspiring foodies are being offered the chance to to collaborate with one of the UK’s leading chefs at a Highland distillery.

Successful applicants will work alongside “free-range foodie” Tim Maddams – a menu creator for The Cairn Distillery.

They will design a menu that will be served at the venue’s Grand Gathering event in the summer.

The winners will learn new skills and gain valuable insight into what it takes to become an renowned chef.

They will travel with Mr Maddams on an all expenses paid experience to meet local suppliers, learn insider tricks of the trade and develop an inspiring menu.

First distillery built in Cairngorms for more than 100 years

The Cairn, which opened its doors in October 2022, is the first new distillery to be built in the Cairngorms National Park for more than a century.

Located in Grantown-on-Spey, it is owned by Moray based Scotch whisky distiller Gordon & MacPhail.

Mr Maddams has previously worked in some very well-known London kitchens before taking his first head chef job for Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Mr Maddams said: “For millennia, cairns have inspired people to discover and explore, set new challenges and guide people along new paths.

“To reflect that ethos, we are providing a series of opportunities to help people realise their long held dreams – inspiring hopefuls from all walks of life to finally pursue that new path they’ve always wanted to follow.

“I’m looking forward to working with those looking to learn, explore Scotland’s natural larder and join me in the pursuit of new dishes that respect the local environment and reflect the inspirational nature of this wondrous place, to be served at a very special party event happening this summer at The Cairn.”

‘We are thrilled to be able to give three aspiring foodies the chance to work with Tim’

Gordon & MacPhail marketing director, Ian Chapman said: “We are delighted to work with Tim to create an ever evolving menu for The Gathering.

“With that in mind we are thrilled to be able to give three aspiring foodies the chance to work with Tim, learn and be inspired by his work, and help create a unique new menu to celebrate the opening of the distillery doors.”