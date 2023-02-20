‘Thanks, Granny Pam!’: Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Thanks, Granny Pam!’: Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in Inverness

By Andy Morton
February 20, 2023, 2:40 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 3:58 pm
Shortbread was not in short supply at the Victorian Market in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness
Shortbread was not in short supply at the Victorian Market in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Three hotels have proved that Walkers don’t have the monopoly on shortbread after making it through to the Highland Shortbread Showdown final.

Beauly coaching inn Downright Gabbler, Coul House Hotel in Contin and Cabot Highlands, the new owner of Castle Stuart golf course, secured their spots after winning a regional heat in Inverness on Saturday.

It is the first time the Highland Shortbread Showdown has been held, with organisers looking to crown an overall shortbread champion at the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

Many of the 10 entrants at Saturday’s regional heat for Inverness and Loch Ness were hotels submitting the shortbread they give guests with morning coffees.

Some of the entrants at the Highland Shortbread Showdown in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

And for Downright Gabbler, one of the three hotels to make it through to the final, the win for its shortbread had special significance. The inn’s recipe was handed down by chef Kirsty Coutts’ grandmother.

“Thanks, Granny Pam!” said Kirsty as she celebrated the victory on Monday morning.

Kirsty continued: “She was my mum’s mum and a great cook back in the day, and somehow the recipe has passed down to me.”

She added that the secret to Granny Pam’s shortbread is that it is “as buttery and melt in your mouth as you can get”.

‘Just butter, flour and sugar’

Granny Pam’s shortbread is always a big hit with guests at the Downright Gabbler restaurant, where Kirsty dishes it out every night with the teas and coffee.

“Sometimes we push the boat out and serve it up with jam as Jammie Dodgers,” she revealed.

For the Highland Shortbread Showdown, however, Granny Pam’s traditional recipe was used.

Curious onlookers check out the competition at the Highland Shortbread Showdown. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

The traditional route was a tactic shared by Coul House Hotel head chef Garry Kenley, who joins Kirsty in the grand final.

“Just butter, flour and sugar,” said Garry’s boss, Coul House Hotel owner Stuart Macpherson, when asked what goes into the shortbread.

The recipe clearly works. Garry has been baking his shortbread for guests at the Beauly hotel for two decades to wide acclaim.

“We often joke around here that it’s the only reason people come in for a coffee is to have some of the shortbread,” Stuart said.

Highland Shortbread Showdown final is ‘going to be tough’

The three hotels advance to next month’s final, along with the winners of the other regional heats for Moray Speyside, the Cairngorms, Nairn, Caithness, Sutherland, Lochaber, Skye and Lochalsh.

Most of the other heats have yet to be held, however Kirsty at the Downright Gabblers believes she will be up against some stiff competition.

“It’s going to be tough,” she admitted. “But I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”

Tourism group Visit Inverness and Loch Ness is behind the Highland Shortbread Showdown. The group has roped in tourism bodies from elsewhere in the Highlands to find the best shortbread around.

People from Cabot Highlands celebrate getting through to the next round. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Commenting on Saturday’s heat, destination development manager at Visit Inverness and Loch Ness Emma Harrison said: “Congratulations to Downright Gabbler, Coul House Hotel and Cabot Highlands!”

“The event and the shortbread went down a treat, and it was great to see so many people come along to the Victorian Market and cast their votes for their favourite shortbread.”

At the grand final, five judges will decide the winner. They are: Kirsten Gilmour from KJ’s Bothy Bakery; Jeni Iannetta from Bad Girl Bakery; Craig Wilson aka The Kilted Chef; Steven Traill from Rain Bakery; and Andrew Mackay, head pastry chef at Gleneagles.

