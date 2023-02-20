‘Thanks, Granny Pam!’: Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three hotels have proved that Walkers don’t have the monopoly on shortbread after making it through to the Highland Shortbread Showdown final.

Beauly coaching inn Downright Gabbler, Coul House Hotel in Contin and Cabot Highlands, the new owner of Castle Stuart golf course, secured their spots after winning a regional heat in Inverness on Saturday.

It is the first time the Highland Shortbread Showdown has been held, with organisers looking to crown an overall shortbread champion at the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

Many of the 10 entrants at Saturday’s regional heat for Inverness and Loch Ness were hotels submitting the shortbread they give guests with morning coffees.

And for Downright Gabbler, one of the three hotels to make it through to the final, the win for its shortbread had special significance. The inn’s recipe was handed down by chef Kirsty Coutts’ grandmother.

“Thanks, Granny Pam!” said Kirsty as she celebrated the victory on Monday morning.

Kirsty continued: “She was my mum’s mum and a great cook back in the day, and somehow the recipe has passed down to me.”

She added that the secret to Granny Pam’s shortbread is that it is “as buttery and melt in your mouth as you can get”.

‘Just butter, flour and sugar’

Granny Pam’s shortbread is always a big hit with guests at the Downright Gabbler restaurant, where Kirsty dishes it out every night with the teas and coffee.

“Sometimes we push the boat out and serve it up with jam as Jammie Dodgers,” she revealed.

For the Highland Shortbread Showdown, however, Granny Pam’s traditional recipe was used.

The traditional route was a tactic shared by Coul House Hotel head chef Garry Kenley, who joins Kirsty in the grand final.

“Just butter, flour and sugar,” said Garry’s boss, Coul House Hotel owner Stuart Macpherson, when asked what goes into the shortbread.

The recipe clearly works. Garry has been baking his shortbread for guests at the Beauly hotel for two decades to wide acclaim.

“We often joke around here that it’s the only reason people come in for a coffee is to have some of the shortbread,” Stuart said.

Highland Shortbread Showdown final is ‘going to be tough’

The three hotels advance to next month’s final, along with the winners of the other regional heats for Moray Speyside, the Cairngorms, Nairn, Caithness, Sutherland, Lochaber, Skye and Lochalsh.

Most of the other heats have yet to be held, however Kirsty at the Downright Gabblers believes she will be up against some stiff competition.

“It’s going to be tough,” she admitted. “But I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”

Tourism group Visit Inverness and Loch Ness is behind the Highland Shortbread Showdown. The group has roped in tourism bodies from elsewhere in the Highlands to find the best shortbread around.

Commenting on Saturday’s heat, destination development manager at Visit Inverness and Loch Ness Emma Harrison said: “Congratulations to Downright Gabbler, Coul House Hotel and Cabot Highlands!”

“The event and the shortbread went down a treat, and it was great to see so many people come along to the Victorian Market and cast their votes for their favourite shortbread.”

At the grand final, five judges will decide the winner. They are: Kirsten Gilmour from KJ’s Bothy Bakery; Jeni Iannetta from Bad Girl Bakery; Craig Wilson aka The Kilted Chef; Steven Traill from Rain Bakery; and Andrew Mackay, head pastry chef at Gleneagles.