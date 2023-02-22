Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag included on pre-approved list after 2021 debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag included on pre-approved list after 2021 debate

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Orkney flag
Councillors gave the thumbs up to the plans during a meeting at School Place (pictured) today Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney councillors have given their backing to a new set of rules for use when it comes to flying flags at council buildings.

The updated set of rules was debated by members of the policy and resources committee this morning.

The new protocol has added a number of new pre-approved events during which flags are to be flown to the local authority’s calendar.

It also sets out who has the final say when an organisation asks for a flag to be flown when that flag is not already on the council’s list.

It will fall to the chief executive and council leader, depute leader, and convener to give the thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Any new flag will also have to meet a set of criteria before it is approved. This includes:

  • being non-political
  • having no commercial element
  • there being no significant cost to the council
  • and flying a flag doesn’t clash with another event already featured in the council’s flag-flying protocol

It was this last point that prompted the review of the flag flying policy.

In the summer of 2021, the council had been asked to fly the rainbow flag to mark Orkney Pride. On that year the event was held on June 26.

Review of flag protocol follows 2021 pride flag debate

However, this clashed with the council flying the Armed Forces Day Flag which was on the council’s previous pre-approved list of flags and is typically flown on the last week of June each year.

Councillors had to debate the course of action. It was decided to fly the Armed Forces Day Flag at the council offices at School Place, Kirkwall while the rainbow flag was flown at Kirkwall Town Hall.

It was also decided that Orkney council’s flag flying policy, which is now around nine years old, should be reviewed.

A total of thirteen events have been included in the reviewed policy, which included flying the progress pride flag at the town hall to mark Orkney Pride.

Flying the Armed Forces Day flag is also, once again, included in the new policy.

Other examples include flying the Orkney flag for Historic County Flag Day and the Union Jack for King Charles’ Birthday and Remembrance Sunday.

Councillors were in favour of the new policy, including the prominent figures involved in the debate two years ago.

Councillor John Ross Scott said he didn’t want to open us the issue of 2021. However, he but felt it had been resolved “quite amicably”.

However, councillor Duncan Tullock noted that Orkney Pride and Armed Forces Day would again clash this year. This is according to the Scottish Government website.

Councillor Tullock said the town hall is the “prime site” for flying a flag.

He also said it was the “flag pole that we are all used to seeing flags flown on on special occasions.”

As such, he suggested an amendment to the new policy.

He said that, when a continued clash arose, the groups should alternate between the town hall and the council offices.

Councillor asks for flags to ‘alternate’ between council buildings if there’s a clash of date

He said this was for “the sake of equality”.

Referencing the debate of 2021, councillor Tullock said he “very much welcomed” the protocol which stated that the flying of a new flag does not clash with one of the pre-approved flags.

He said: “This is exactly what councillor Dawson and stood on in 2021. I’m delighted to see the rest of the council have now come on our side.”

The members of the policy and resources committee backed the amendment to the new protocol.

The final hurdle for the new protocol will be getting ratified by full council. The next meeting of full council is due to be held on March 7.

[[title]]

[[text]]
