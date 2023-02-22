Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag included on pre-approved list after 2021 debate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney councillors have given their backing to a new set of rules for use when it comes to flying flags at council buildings.

The updated set of rules was debated by members of the policy and resources committee this morning.

The new protocol has added a number of new pre-approved events during which flags are to be flown to the local authority’s calendar.

It also sets out who has the final say when an organisation asks for a flag to be flown when that flag is not already on the council’s list.

It will fall to the chief executive and council leader, depute leader, and convener to give the thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Any new flag will also have to meet a set of criteria before it is approved. This includes:

being non-political

having no commercial element

there being no significant cost to the council

and flying a flag doesn’t clash with another event already featured in the council’s flag-flying protocol

It was this last point that prompted the review of the flag flying policy.

In the summer of 2021, the council had been asked to fly the rainbow flag to mark Orkney Pride. On that year the event was held on June 26.

Review of flag protocol follows 2021 pride flag debate

However, this clashed with the council flying the Armed Forces Day Flag which was on the council’s previous pre-approved list of flags and is typically flown on the last week of June each year.

Councillors had to debate the course of action. It was decided to fly the Armed Forces Day Flag at the council offices at School Place, Kirkwall while the rainbow flag was flown at Kirkwall Town Hall.

It was also decided that Orkney council’s flag flying policy, which is now around nine years old, should be reviewed.

A total of thirteen events have been included in the reviewed policy, which included flying the progress pride flag at the town hall to mark Orkney Pride.

Flying the Armed Forces Day flag is also, once again, included in the new policy.

Other examples include flying the Orkney flag for Historic County Flag Day and the Union Jack for King Charles’ Birthday and Remembrance Sunday.

Councillors were in favour of the new policy, including the prominent figures involved in the debate two years ago.

Councillor John Ross Scott said he didn’t want to open us the issue of 2021. However, he but felt it had been resolved “quite amicably”.

However, councillor Duncan Tullock noted that Orkney Pride and Armed Forces Day would again clash this year. This is according to the Scottish Government website.

Councillor Tullock said the town hall is the “prime site” for flying a flag.

He also said it was the “flag pole that we are all used to seeing flags flown on on special occasions.”

As such, he suggested an amendment to the new policy.

He said that, when a continued clash arose, the groups should alternate between the town hall and the council offices.

Councillor asks for flags to ‘alternate’ between council buildings if there’s a clash of date

He said this was for “the sake of equality”.

Referencing the debate of 2021, councillor Tullock said he “very much welcomed” the protocol which stated that the flying of a new flag does not clash with one of the pre-approved flags.

He said: “This is exactly what councillor Dawson and stood on in 2021. I’m delighted to see the rest of the council have now come on our side.”

The members of the policy and resources committee backed the amendment to the new protocol.

The final hurdle for the new protocol will be getting ratified by full council. The next meeting of full council is due to be held on March 7.