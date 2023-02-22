Vigil for Ukraine to be held in Inverness to mark one-year since war broke out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vigil calling for peace in Europe will be held in Inverness to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces began its “special military operation” on February 24 last year, and since then hundreds of thousands of people have lost their homes and lives.

Following the invasion, organisations and charities across the Highlands put together aid packages or raised money to help those impacted by the conflict.

This includes Highlands for Ukraine, who have been collecting donations such as clothing, blankets and other essentials to send to refugee camps in Poland.

Last week, donations collected in the Highlands were loaded onto a lorry in Errol to be transported to Ukraine, the 43rd lorry to do so.

Donations continue to be sent from the Highlands to Ukraine

They also organised a concert called With Love to Ukraine in November, celebrating Ukrainian music while also incorporating video and storytelling about the war and calling for peace.

The charity is now organising a Vigil for Ukraine, inviting people to Queen’s Park at the Inverness Leisure Centre on Friday to light a candle to once again call for peace in Ukraine.

Organisers are encouraging people to bring their mobile phones to use as a torch and Ukrainian flags showing support and that “light will win over darkness”.

It also gives Ukrainian refugees now living in Inverness and other parts of the Highlands showing their support for the people back in their home country.

In the post to social media, Highlands for Ukraine wrote: “Just because they are safe here, it doesn’t take away the pain and worry.

“Each and every one of our Ukrainian Highlanders have more than one close family member or friend who is still in daily danger in Ukraine.”

The event is free to attend and gates to Queen’s Park will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.