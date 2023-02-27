Royal Mail confirms 10 posties now working on Islay and delivering post six days a week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After islanders felt forced to go into the sorting office on Islay to pick up their own post, Royal Mail has now confirmed it is employing a dozen people on the island.

With deliveries from the island distributed to both Islay and Jura the workforce on the island is set to benefit from new workers.

Islay resident, Councillor Alastair Redman, who represents the Kintyre and the Islands ward, said he was pleased to see that the matter should now be resolved.

Last year, he raised concerns after residents on the islands were without mail for weeks at a time.

At the time he told The Press And Journal that people were being forced to go to sorting office to look for their own mail, as the postal service struggled to keep up with demand for its services.

In a letter to Mr Redman, David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of External Affairs and Policy said the recruitment campaign has been a success.

He said: “We currently have 10 postmen and women delivering on Islay.

“There still remains two vacancies at Port Ellen Delivery Office.”

“I have been advised that the team are working hard to deliver to all addresses on Islay were not affected by the industrial action taken by the Communication Workers Union prior to Christmas.”

Mr Redman welcomed the news, saying he hoped that people could be found for the two vacancies at the sorting office.