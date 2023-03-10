Water tankers called out to Ross-shire village following plant issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tankers have been called out to a Highland village after residents were left with no water.

The outage in Alligin, near the village of Achnasheen, was first reported today at around 7am.

Online, Scottish Water stated the interruption to water supplies was due to the pumps at Alligin Treatment Works tripping.

A team is on-site and the pumps have been reset.

We have now identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Achnasheen. #IV22. Please click the link for the latest update .https://t.co/t8LgISBHbY — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) March 10, 2023

However, there is still air trapped in the water network which needs to be cleared. In the meantime, tankers have been called out to help maintain water supplies in the area.

What if water is discoloured?

Up to 54 properties in the area may be affected by the fault.

Residents in the postcode of IV22 are being warned they may experience no or little water supply until the air has been cleared from the network.

The water company warned that water may be discoloured even once supplies have been restored.

If water is brown, they advised customers to turn the cold water tap on at a reduced pressure until the colour clears. Other taps or water appliances should not be used until the water runs clear.

If the water is white, it means there is still air trapped in network that should clear in under 48 hours.

The fault was expected to be fixed by 1pm today but it appears work is still ongoing with a further update expected at 4pm.

Anyone who requires additional support or has experienced flooding due to the incident can call Scottish water on 0800 0778 778 or contact them through the website.