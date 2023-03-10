Water tankers called out to Ross-shire village following plant issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Water tankers called out to Ross-shire village following plant issues

By Lottie Hood
March 10, 2023, 10:38 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:28 pm
water supply Aberdeen
Customers reported issues with their water supply at around 7am this morning. Image: Shutterstock.

Tankers have been called out to a Highland village after residents were left with no water.

The outage in Alligin, near the village of Achnasheen, was first reported today at around 7am.

Online, Scottish Water stated the interruption to water supplies was due to the pumps at Alligin Treatment Works tripping.

A team is on-site and the pumps have been reset.

However, there is still air trapped in the water network which needs to be cleared. In the meantime, tankers have been called out to help maintain water supplies in the area.

What if water is discoloured?

Up to 54 properties in the area may be affected by the fault.

Residents in the postcode of IV22 are being warned they may experience no or little water supply until the air has been cleared from the network.

The water company warned that water may be discoloured even once supplies have been restored.

If water is brown, they advised customers to turn the cold water tap on at a reduced pressure until the colour clears. Other taps or water appliances should not be used until the water runs clear.

If the water is white, it means there is still air trapped in network that should clear in under 48 hours.

The fault was expected to be fixed by 1pm today but it appears work is still ongoing with a further update expected at 4pm.

Anyone who requires additional support or has experienced flooding due to the incident can call Scottish water on 0800 0778 778 or contact them through the website.

