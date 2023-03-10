Man taken to hospital following car and lorry crash near Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Man taken to hospital following car and lorry crash near Lossiemouth

By Ellie Milne
March 10, 2023, 11:18 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 5:10 pm
Policeman seeks information about the theft of 1000l of diesel in Moray
Officers attended the scene of the crash on the B9040.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a Moray road.

The collision involved a lorry and a car and took place at about 8am on the B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman road, near Covesea.

The male driver of the car was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions which was having an impact on traffic between Burghead and Lossiemouth.

A diversion was put in place via the B9012 Duffus road for about seven hours.

The road was reopened by 3.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the B9040 near Duffus, Elgin around 8.10am on Friday, March 10.

“The male driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place.”

