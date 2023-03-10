Man taken to hospital following car and lorry crash near Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a Moray road.

The collision involved a lorry and a car and took place at about 8am on the B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman road, near Covesea.

The male driver of the car was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions which was having an impact on traffic between Burghead and Lossiemouth.

A diversion was put in place via the B9012 Duffus road for about seven hours.

The road was reopened by 3.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the B9040 near Duffus, Elgin around 8.10am on Friday, March 10.

“The male driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place.”