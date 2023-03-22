Charity claims deer are being villainised and iconic animals deserve better than ‘vermin status’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity claims deer are being villainised and iconic animals deserve better than ‘vermin status’

By Donna MacAllister
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Deer are being unfairly singled out as chief culprits in spreading Lyme disease and labelled ecological bullies, a welfare charity claims. Image: Gordon Lennon/DC Thomson.
Deer are being unfairly singled out as chief culprits in spreading Lyme disease and labelled ecological bullies, a welfare charity claims.

Deer are being villainised and “lowered to vermin status”, a welfare charity claims.

The British Deer Society claims the iconic species is being unfairly singled out as the chief culprits in spreading Lyme disease and contemptuously blamed for being an ecological bully and a bigger threat to woodland than climate change.

Scottish policy officer James Scott says, by contrast, the role played by other factors – and animals – should also be examined.

‘Deer extermination call flags problem’

James Scott, Scottish policy officer, The British Deer Society. Supplied by The British Deer Society.

Mr Scott said a petition to eradicate deer on South Uist – dismissed in a vote this week – exemplified the problem.

Damage to crops, veg gardens, and cars, plus the island’s high Lyme disease rate triggered calls for a cull of the island’s 900-strong deer population – a major host of adult ticks.

Residents voted it down, but one in favour suggested her township alone lost thousands of pounds in the last two years.

She also claimed people were giving up on their veg gardens, and a crofter stopped keeping cows because deer were eating their grazing.

Thomas Fisher, who was instrumental in setting up the petition, said there was no doubt deer in the area were contributing to high levels of Lyme disease but the outcome of the vote was accepted.

‘Deer are not villains of the place’

Deer are known to damage woodland. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Scott “definitely accepted” that deer can cause problems and that the number of ticks in the Uist environment had risen in recent decades.

But he cautioned against drawing a correlation between greater deer numbers and an increase in reported cases of Lyme disease.

“Deer are very much being made out to be the villain of the piece,” he said.

“We’ve got NatureScot and others suggesting that cull numbers need to be higher to help us to meet climate change targets.

“We are just increasingly worried that deer are going to end up being treated as vermin.”

Claims deer protection being eroded

A red deer stag looking at the camera.
Overgrazing by deer also poses a threat to Scotland’s forests. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Scott also raises concerns over a “fairly widespread softening” of the legislation protecting deer.

He claims: “We are seeing much more widespread use of out-of-season shooting and nighttime shooting.

“Those are important tools, but the fact that we are having to license something which is otherwise outlawed suggests we are not managing our deer population.

“The solution is proactive deer management based on science.”

Deer welfare is important to us, says NatureScot

A red deer on South Uist.

Leading on work to reduce the deer impact, Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot defended out-of-season shooting and the use of night vision technology.

A spokeswoman said it was “underpinned by extensive evidence and research” and overseen by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.

She said applications to cull the animals at those times were “carefully considered”.

“Globally and in Scotland, nature is in decline and we face a climate emergency,” she added, pointing out that deer are an iconic species but their high numbers and lack of natural predators mean that they can have a negative impact on woodland and biodiversity.

“We are clear that in some parts of Scotland substantially reducing deer numbers is necessary to enable our woodlands and peatlands to naturally grow and capture carbon.”

She said red deer populations have remained stable since 2000 at about 10 deer per square kilometre. However, there are substantial regional differences.

‘Do we want to be the island that wiped out all its deer?’

South Uist residents vote to save island’s deer, despite Lyme disease fears

Editor's Picks

Most Commented