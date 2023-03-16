Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign

By Ross Hempseed
March 16, 2023, 1:33 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 1:52 pm
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown

A Stornoway woman diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 has backed a new national campaign raising awareness of catching it at an early stage.

The Be the Early Bird campaign aims to promote how important it can be to find cancer at an earlier stage.

This will give the patient much more time and options for treatments while also raising their chances of survival.

Norma MacLeod, 47, from Stornoway shared her experience of diagnosis, treatment and life now to help people get checked.

Norma MacLeod from Stornoway now lives her live after successful treatments for breast cancer. Image: Norma MacLeod.

She was an “early bird” and through her timely action, she was able to catch her cancer, which led to successful treatment.

She said: “Cancer changes you mentally – not your personality, but your thought processes. I wasn’t myself for a year after radiotherapy but I’m slowly coming back to the person I was and am starting to recognise myself again.

‘I live life day to day now’

“I’ve made a point of being much better at looking after myself, switching off and taking time to realise I’m actually okay.

“Rather than planning ahead, I live life day to day now – it works for me, and I quite like it.

“Although work is busy I make time to look after myself, go on holiday at a moment’s notice and focus on living well.”

The Scottish Government campaign is especially aimed encouraging those over 40 with certain symptoms to contact their GP practice without delay.

Symptoms include unexplained bleeding, unusual lumps, unexplained weight loss or something that doesn’t feel normal for them.

Mrs MacLeod added: “If you find a lump, don’t wait. Take no chances. Until I suddenly woke up that day, I was taking a chance each day with my life, and it could have been so much worse for me.

“It’s not easy to hear the word cancer but it’s better to know where you stand and what can be done to treat it, rather than brushing it under the carpet.”

Health minister Humza Yousef said: “More people are surviving cancer than ever before in Scotland, but finding cancer at an earlier stage remains key.

“The Be the Early Bird campaign has been designed to highlight why an earlier diagnosis can lead to better outcomes, in terms of treatment options and quality of life after treatment, to motivate people to take action rather than put off getting possible cancer symptoms checked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sebastian Percvial threatened to stab his neighbout after then refused to come and let him in when he was locked out Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / Sebastian Percival. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man threatened to stab neighbour who refused to open communal door
Left to Right: Kinlochleven, Portree and Caol Post Office
Kinlochleven Post Office to operate on reduced hours whilst Portree and Caol branches remain…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Skye fishermen anger over HPMAs Picture shows; Councillor John Finlayson and Kyleakin fisherman of 17 years Angus Graham.. Kyleakin. Supplied by Councillor John Finlayson Date; Unknown
Skye fishermen fear new marine protection plans will destroy coastal communities
Willamsons' Walkabout trade day with bottles on tables
Inverness hospitality and catering event roars back after Covid hiatus 
The redevelopment of Uig pier is to make way for the new larger ferries that will operate the Skye Triangle. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Uig ferry terminal works on course to be completed ahead of reopening next week
Ambience cruise ship.
£20 million boost for Highlands as record Cromarty cruise season swings into action

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.
Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire's No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented