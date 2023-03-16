Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fuel tanker that has come off the road in Shetland is not expected to be recovered until next week.

The incident happened at about 9.30am today on the B9071 Laxo to Vidlin road near the Skelberry junction.

The single-track road remains open to passing traffic. However, drivers have been asked to proceed with caution until it can be removed.

Photos from the scene show snow was still at the side of the road at the time with earth and mud left strewn across the surface following the crash.

The cab of the lorry has come to rest at the side of the carriageway with the rest of the vehicle stretching over a fence into a nearby field.

Shetland Islands Council estimates that due to the need for specialist equipment, the lorry is not expected to be moved until early next week.

Road signs warning of the tanker have been put up but drivers have been asked to keep their speed down as they pass.

Ferries to and from Whalsay are today operating to the Vidlin ferry terminal, which is adding to the traffic on the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30 am on Thursday, police received a report of a fuel tanker having come off the B9071 at Vidlin.

“No-one was injured and arrangements are being made for the recovery of the vehicle which is currently off the road.”