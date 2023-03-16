UK Government budget awards £280,000 to bring ‘community hub back’ to Lochalsh village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community project providing “essential” services in a Lochalsh village has been award £280,000 from the UK Government.

The new project aims to create a shop and cafe in the former shop building in the village of Dornie.

When the former shop closed in the village, it had a “big impact” on the community and caused residents to lose the village’s “central point”.

The new proposed project secured a boost after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed £280,000 would be awarded in Wednesday’s budget.

It is believed the proposed new community hub will help reinstate a sense of community and help residents remain connected.

‘Watch this space’

Led by Dornie and District Community Trust, the organisation said they were “delighted” with the announcement.

They thanked committee members who worked “tirelessly” on the application form and also the public for their support.

Posting on Facebook, they added: “This is a huge boost for us as this will provide the majority of funding we require to proceed with our project to create a shop and cafe in the shop building in Dornie.

“Watch this space for further updates soon.”

Dornie and District Community Council said the hub will provide a place for people to catch up and access essential services.

A spokeswoman said: “The shop closing had a big impact on the community as the village lost its central point to buy messages, use post office services and generally just catch up with folk in the process.

“Folk haven’t had the same chance to catch up on walks to or from shop as they have had to use cars to go to Inverinate, Balmacara or Kyle to get their supplies.

“We look forward to this project getting underway and bringing the community hub back to the village.”

Provides access to ‘essential services’

Another four community projects across Scotland were awarded a share of £1 million following the budget including Aberfeldy Sports Club, a town hall in Forres and repairs to the Inveraray Pier.

Cloddach Bridge near Elgin was also awarded £1.5 million to help reopen it after safety concerns.

MP for the Highlands and Islands, Jamie Halcro Johnston, said he welcomed the investment into the Dornie community.

He said: “This is a fantastic project that will make a huge difference to the local area, providing employment and a much needed service for the local community.

“This is another example of the UK government’s commitment to supporting rural communities in Scotland.

“This investment will help to ensure that people in more rural areas have access to essential services and amenities that many of us take for granted.

“I am pleased to see this investment from the UK government and I look forward to seeing the results of this project in the near future.”