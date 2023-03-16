UK Government budget awards £280,000 to bring ‘community hub back’ to Lochalsh village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UK Government budget awards £280,000 to bring ‘community hub back’ to Lochalsh village

By Lottie Hood
March 16, 2023, 4:44 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 5:03 pm
The community hub will provide a cafe and shop to the village of Dornie. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
The community hub will provide a cafe and shop to the village of Dornie. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A community project providing “essential” services in a Lochalsh village has been award £280,000 from the UK Government.

The new project aims to create a shop and cafe in the former shop building in the village of Dornie.

When the former shop closed in the village, it had a “big impact” on the community and caused residents to lose the village’s “central point”.

The new proposed project secured a boost after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed £280,000 would be awarded in Wednesday’s budget.

The hub will provide “essential services” to those living in Dornie. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

It is believed the proposed new community hub will help reinstate a sense of community and help residents remain connected.

‘Watch this space’

Led by Dornie and District Community Trust, the organisation said they were “delighted” with the announcement.

They thanked committee members who worked “tirelessly” on the application form and also the public for their support.

Posting on Facebook, they added: “This is a huge boost for us as this will provide the majority of funding we require to proceed with our project to create a shop and cafe in the shop building in Dornie.

We are delighted to announce that we have been awarded the UK Government Community Ownership Funding Grant. This is a…

Posted by Dornie & District Community Trust on Wednesday, 15 March 2023

“Watch this space for further updates soon.”

Dornie and District Community Council said the hub will provide a place for people to catch up and access essential services.

A spokeswoman said: “The shop closing had a big impact on the community as the village lost its central point to buy messages, use post office services and generally just catch up with folk in the process.

“Folk haven’t had the same chance to catch up on walks to or from shop as they have had to use cars to go to Inverinate, Balmacara or Kyle to get their supplies.

“We look forward to this project getting underway and bringing the community hub back to the village.”

Provides access to ‘essential services’

Another four community projects across Scotland were awarded a share of £1 million following the budget including Aberfeldy Sports Club, a town hall in Forres and repairs to the Inveraray Pier.

Cloddach Bridge near Elgin was also awarded £1.5 million to help reopen it after safety concerns.

Jamie Halcro Johnston, MP for the Highlands and Islands. Image: John Peter Welburn.

MP for the Highlands and Islands, Jamie Halcro Johnston, said he welcomed the investment into the Dornie community.

He said: “This is a fantastic project that will make a huge difference to the local area, providing employment and a much needed service for the local community.

“This is another example of the UK government’s commitment to supporting rural communities in Scotland.

“This investment will help to ensure that people in more rural areas have access to essential services and amenities that many of us take for granted.

“I am pleased to see this investment from the UK government and I look forward to seeing the results of this project in the near future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner 'fat and ugly', demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his 'shed' for £42,000 says it's a bittersweet sale
The 4.5metre female minke whale washed ashore Waulkmill Bay near Orphir on Wednesday afternoon during high tide. Image: Tom Hadley.
Minke whale stranded on Orkney beach rescued amidst gale force winds
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sebastian Percvial threatened to stab his neighbout after then refused to come and let him in when he was locked out Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / Sebastian Percival. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man threatened to stab neighbour who refused to open communal door

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day
Incidents of brown muck pouring out of this pipe and polluting the River Dee have been reported to Sepa at least 14 times now. Kirkwood Homes says it is taking preventative measures. Image: Ken Reid.
River Dee salmon fears as building site pollution keeps pouring in

Editor's Picks

Most Commented