Bridge near Elgin closed due to safety concerns secures £1.5 million from UK Government to help reopen

David Mackay By David Mackay
March 15, 2023, 4:18 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 4:25 pm
The Cloddach Bridge is at the end of its 100-year lifespan. Image: Moray Council
A bridge near Elgin that has been shut due to safety concerns has secured £1.5 million of UK Government cash to help efforts to reopen it.

The Cloddach Bridge, south of the town near Birnie, was built in 1905 with a lifespan of up to 120 years.

Moray Council stepped in to shut the crossing last year after its condition deteriorate due to non-compliance with weight restrictions aimed at extending its lifespan.

There have been calls from locals to reopen the River Lossie bridge due to concerns from residents it had cut communities in half.

Moray Council estimates the cost of replacing the bridge would be £3 million with councillors already agreeing demolish it when it becomes unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists, who can still use it.

However, efforts to reopen it fully have secured a boost after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed £1.5 million for the project in today’s budget.

Conservative Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Chancellor has delivered £1.5 million worth of funding towards re-opening this bridge which provides such a crucial link for communities here in Moray. It really is fantastic news and a positive step forward to finally opening this bridge.   

“While the bridge obviously will only be re-opened when it is safe to do so, the UK Government’s funding will help to accelerate that process.

“Now that the Chancellor has stepped up, the onus is on the SNP-Green government to work closely with Moray Council and play their part in delivering the further funding required to support the re-opening.”

Will funding actually help reopen Cloddach Bridge?

No agreements are currently in place to secure the remaining £1.5 million of funding to reopen the Cloddach Bridge. 

SNP Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has welcomed the funding from the UK Government for the bridge.

However, he says the region continues to be let down by Westminster after it was passed over for other funding and increases to whisky taxation.

Safety restrictions were first installed on the bridge in 2001 to extend its lifespan. Image: Moray Council

He said: ““While the local community will welcome this funding to repair the Cloddach Bridge it doesn’t make up for Moray being snubbed after the £18m bid to the Levelling Up was knocked back. And it doesn’t distract from the betrayal of the whisky sector.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “Clearly any investment in Moray is welcome and as an authority we look forward to finding out more details from the UK Government on this particular funding for the Cloddach Bridge.

“We’ll continue to work with the community to support efforts to identify further funding for the wider project to assure reinstatement of future vehicular access.”

