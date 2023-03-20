Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and Bute Council HQ for a day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primary school pupils across Argyll and Bute have a chance to make history by designing a special flag for the coronation of King Charles.

Argyll and Bute Council has invited pupils to take part in a special competition to create a unique flag that will help the area mark this historic occasion.

One overall winning design will be made into a full-size flag to be flown at Argyll and Bute Council’s headquarters on Friday, May 5.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “The judging panel will have the difficult task of choosing one winner from each of the council’s four administrative areas.

“The overall winner and their school will each receive a framed replica of their flag to keep – with an extra prize for the school too. Area winners will also receive framed replicas of their designs and special certificates of commendation.”

Last year, The Press and Journal looked at a flag for Aberdeenshire and an expert revealed the most popular designs which it is hoped will help inspire flag designers in Argyll.

Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “I know that we have so many talented pupils in Argyll and Bute who love painting, drawing and creating.

“I am sure they will create some amazing coronation flag designs and I am really looking forward to seeing them all. It will be an extremely difficult job to choose the winners.”

Pupils should make sure their head teacher has all entries by noon on Friday, March 31. Designs should be in a format that can be sent by email – scanned copies or photographs are ideal.

Flag designs should fit on an A4 landscape page – but other than that, there are no limits on colours, designs or ideas.

All designs will be reviewed by the Argyll and Bute Coronation Flag Judging Panel, which comprises Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, executive director Douglas Hendry, Jennifer Crocket and Wendy Brownlie, both heads of education.