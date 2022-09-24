A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far

By Craig Munro
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Head teacher Amanda Blackwood joins Skene School pupils Cameron, Daniel, Alex and Alex as they design their Aberdeenshire flags. Picture by Kath Flannery
Head teacher Amanda Blackwood joins Skene School pupils Cameron, Daniel, Alex and Alex as they design their Aberdeenshire flags. Picture by Kath Flannery

Scotland’s top flag expert has revealed the ideas that have come up again and again in the competition to design a new standard for Aberdeenshire.

Since submissions opened earlier this month, schoolchildren across the county have been encouraged to come up with their own proposals for the flag, while people of all ages have sent theirs over to the Press and Journal.

Suggestions have come from as far afield as Canada and Montana in the US.

Philip Tibbetts, the official vexillologist for the Lyon Court, has been involved in the contest from the start after successfully finding flags for Caithness, Sutherland and Skye.

Philip Tibbetts on his visit to Inverurie Academy earlier this month. Picture by Kami Thomson

As the competition was kicking off, he visited a number of schools across the north-east to appeal for eye-catching, creative designs.

He said: “The schools in Aberdeenshire certainly left a strong impression on me.

“The pupils were very enthusiastic and offered up ideas eagerly.

“Black for granite, red for the Cairngorms, stripes for the Dee and Don, and of course royal symbols were all popular suggestions.”

Are you inspired by these popular elements? Or do you want to try something else? Find the link to the entry form at the bottom of this page, or get more flag design tips here

Pupils brimming with ideas

Amanda Blackwood, the head teacher of Skene School in Westhill, said: “The staff and pupils at Skene were very interested in the visit and were left deep in thought about the composition of flags – how did we not know all of this?

“We have recapped the presentation and begun our designs and rationales. Lots of thought is going into them.”

There are even plans to bring Philip back for another visit to help them design a Skene School flag and logo.

Grayson and Nicole at Skene School in Westhill. Picture by Kath Flannery

Headteacher Adrian Anderson also welcomed the flag expert to Barthol Chapel School in Inverurie, to check out Aberdeenshire flag ideas from the children there.

He said the visit “captured the children’s imagination instantly”, adding: “It has been a great learning experience and we have enjoyed discovering what Aberdeenshire means to our learners.”

Do I recognise Philip from somewhere?

If you have a particularly good eye for faces, you may have spotted him on the television earlier this week.

In his official capacity at the Court of the Lord Lyon, Lockerbie-based Philip was heavily involved in the pageantry of the Queen’s funeral.

He heard the monarch had passed away while he was on his way back from a flag presentation at Dunnottar Primary in Stonehaven, and immediately returned home to collect his ceremonial outfit.

Philip Tibbetts is visible out of focus in the bottom right corner of this picture, ahead of the Queen’s coffin during Monday’s funeral. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most of his last week was spent in London for rehearsals of the intricately choreographed event.

He said: “I spoke at each of the schools on my visit about how proud I was of being able to visit schools as well as serve in state ceremonies.

“Little did I realise that I would be leaving Aberdeenshire and going straight into the biggest of state ceremonies that day – going on to lead processions in Westminster.”

He added that the Queen’s death would bring extra poignancy to the search for a flag to represent an area so beloved by her and the rest of the Royal Family.

If you want to enter your ideas into our competition for Aberdeenshire’s new official flag, please fill out the form in our story below before October 8.

A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches

Editor's Picks