A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s top flag expert has revealed the ideas that have come up again and again in the competition to design a new standard for Aberdeenshire.

Since submissions opened earlier this month, schoolchildren across the county have been encouraged to come up with their own proposals for the flag, while people of all ages have sent theirs over to the Press and Journal.

Suggestions have come from as far afield as Canada and Montana in the US.

Philip Tibbetts, the official vexillologist for the Lyon Court, has been involved in the contest from the start after successfully finding flags for Caithness, Sutherland and Skye.

As the competition was kicking off, he visited a number of schools across the north-east to appeal for eye-catching, creative designs.

He said: “The schools in Aberdeenshire certainly left a strong impression on me.

“The pupils were very enthusiastic and offered up ideas eagerly.

“Black for granite, red for the Cairngorms, stripes for the Dee and Don, and of course royal symbols were all popular suggestions.”

Are you inspired by these popular elements? Or do you want to try something else? Find the link to the entry form at the bottom of this page, or get more flag design tips here

Pupils brimming with ideas

Amanda Blackwood, the head teacher of Skene School in Westhill, said: “The staff and pupils at Skene were very interested in the visit and were left deep in thought about the composition of flags – how did we not know all of this?

“We have recapped the presentation and begun our designs and rationales. Lots of thought is going into them.”

There are even plans to bring Philip back for another visit to help them design a Skene School flag and logo.

Headteacher Adrian Anderson also welcomed the flag expert to Barthol Chapel School in Inverurie, to check out Aberdeenshire flag ideas from the children there.

He said the visit “captured the children’s imagination instantly”, adding: “It has been a great learning experience and we have enjoyed discovering what Aberdeenshire means to our learners.”

Do I recognise Philip from somewhere?

If you have a particularly good eye for faces, you may have spotted him on the television earlier this week.

In his official capacity at the Court of the Lord Lyon, Lockerbie-based Philip was heavily involved in the pageantry of the Queen’s funeral.

He heard the monarch had passed away while he was on his way back from a flag presentation at Dunnottar Primary in Stonehaven, and immediately returned home to collect his ceremonial outfit.

Most of his last week was spent in London for rehearsals of the intricately choreographed event.

He said: “I spoke at each of the schools on my visit about how proud I was of being able to visit schools as well as serve in state ceremonies.

“Little did I realise that I would be leaving Aberdeenshire and going straight into the biggest of state ceremonies that day – going on to lead processions in Westminster.”

He added that the Queen’s death would bring extra poignancy to the search for a flag to represent an area so beloved by her and the rest of the Royal Family.

If you want to enter your ideas into our competition for Aberdeenshire’s new official flag, please fill out the form in our story below before October 8.