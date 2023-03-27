Skye potholes: Fears that lives will be lost due to state of island roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye potholes: Fears that lives will be lost due to state of island roads

Call for government to intervene to fund repairs

By John Ross
Skye residents fear potholes will cost lives.Image Shutterstock
Skye residents fear potholes will cost lives.Image Shutterstock

Businesses in Skye fear that lives will be lost during the tourist season because of the state of the island’s roads.

They say collisions are inevitable with thousands of extra vehicles on the roads having to dodge potholes several inches deep and many feet wide.

Visitors who have had cars damaged by potholes previously have cancelled return trips.

Hospitality operators say just a 10% drop in tourist numbers would cost the island £26 million and 300 jobs.

Potholes several inches deep

They want the Scottish Government to intervene and fund repairs to protect the industry and “prevent the strong possibility of a series of tragedies”.

The issue is being taken up by the board of SkyeConnect, the island’s destination management organisation.

The group express concern “that lives will be lost this summer as a direct consequence of the state of many of Skye’s roads.

“This may sound alarmist, but it is a genuine fear as we have all experienced having to swerve onto the opposite side of the road to avoid potholes several inches deep and several feet in diameter.

“Such dramatic manoeuvres may be possible in the quieter winter months. But what will happen when the tourist season is in full swing and thousands of additional cars are on the road? Collisions are inevitable.”

People on Skye have measured potholes with measuring tapes.

SkyeConnect members have reported visitors saying they will never return to Skye as a direct result of the state of the roads.

“At this point in time we are more concerned about potential injuries and loss of life.”

It says Highland Council is doing everything within its means to patch the worst potholes.

However, its budget is inadequate to tackle major resurfacing needed across much of the island.

“We believe expenditure on roads in Skye and Lochalsh must be viewed as an investment in the £260 million visitor economy that employs 2850 people.

“We urge the government to step in and provide the necessary funding to protect our key industry and prevent the strong possibility of a series of tragedies on our roads this summer.”

People are suffering and the island’s reputation is affected

Jennie Chapman, who owns the Atholl House hotel in Dunvegan, says everyone’s ultimate fear locally is that the situation will cost lives.

“The first concern is for people’s safety, not just for tourists but also for locals who have to put up with this all the time.

“I’m genuinely concerned about the safety of the roads. People are really suffering and the reputation of the area is significantly detrimentally affected.

“We’ve been really upset at seeing how distressed and shaken and worried people have been.”

She said in one week she counted eight separate parties who had vehicles damaged by potholes.

People say they won’t come back because they are terrifed to drive on the roads

Jennie Chapman

“It’s a huge issue. One lady arrived very distressed after dark having had a blow-out.

“She was on her own, in the dark in an area she didn’t know and she couldn’t get to her destination.

“Equally, there are people who should have stayed with us but couldn’t get here because they had blow-outs. It’s just crazy.

“Many people have said they love Skye but won’t come back because they are terrified to drive on the roads. That’s pretty awful.”

In January, lawyer Katy MacKay shared a video online about the state of the island roads.

She said the council roads are “virtually undriveable”.

Councillor Ken Gowans says investing in roads and infrastructure is a high priority

Earlier this month, Highland Council agreed to increase funding to improve roads by over £14 million, including £1.26 million to tackle potholes.

Economy and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said investing in roads and infrastructure is a high priority and is fundamental to connectivity and the Highland economy.

The Scottish Government said its settlements from the UK Government have suffered a decade of austerity with average real terms cuts of over 5%, equal to a loss of £18 billion.

Despite this, local government funds have risen in 2023-24 by more than £793 million.

Additional funds would require cuts elsewhere

A spokeswoman said: “Maintenance of the local road network is the responsibility of local authorities.

“It is up to councils to manage their own budgets and allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.

“Any call for additional funding of this type would require cuts to be identified in other areas.”

