Home News Highlands & Islands

Work to repair Skye’s potholes to begin – after complaints roads are ‘undriveable’

By Louise Glen
January 24, 2023, 8:03 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 8:57 pm
People on the islands are measuring potholes with measuring tapes. Image: Supplied.
People on the islands are measuring potholes with measuring tapes. Image: Supplied.

Skye’s roads have been described as “undrivable” by frustrated motorists fed up of dodging potholes.

Shocking images showing the state of the roads have been shared on social media.

Meanwhile in Islay, islanders are taking measuring tapes to measure the depth of the potholes as they wait for the council to come and fill them.

The local authority has confirmed work is due to take place tomorrow, weather permitting.

Lawyer Katy MacKay said she was horrified about the state of the roads on Skye.

After sharing a video online, Ms MacKay told The Press and Journal: “The whole of the council roads are virtually undriveable. It has all been made worse by the cold, snow and ice. ”

“There is nothing left. We are talking here about the A roads, not side roads or private roads – but A class roads. These are commuter routes and they have been neglected by the council.

‘Why on earthy they can’t find the money for roads is beyond me’

“The council might moan and say they don’t have any money, but they do have unspent reserves.”

Ms MacKay said the roads A863 Sligachan – Dunvegan, A850 Borve – Dunvegan and A855 Portree – Staffin  were all in a terrible state.

She continued: “The road is on a plan for a capital programme, which was long overdue, but here we are at the end of the financial year with two months to go and the work has still not been done.

“The problem for many of us is that Skye is a cash cow for Highland Council. It has fitted car parking meters at many of our beauty spots.

“The cars have been rammed into these places May to September. By my estimations, they make £45,000 a week from the Storr car park alone. So why on earth they can not find money for the roads is beyond me.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said the works will take place from tomorrow, Wednesday, weather permitting.

Immediate works will take place as follows:

  • A863 Sligachan – Dunvegan at Crossal
  • A850 Borve – Dunvegan at Skeabost
  • A855 Portree – Staffin north of Torvaig Junction
Councillor John Finlayson. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

‘Staff will fit in essential repairs around winter gritting’

Councillor John Finlayson, chairman of the Skye and Raasay area committee, said: “Like all Skye residents I appreciate the angst being expressed by locals about the state of our roads and at present several key stretches of main road are in a very poor state.

“However, I am pleased to hear that works will commence immediately, weather permitting. Work would have started earlier but recent weather conditions have not only caused extensive, further damage to the roads, but have also meant work could not start as you cannot tar in torrential rain, frost and snow.

Malcolm MacLeod, the council’s roads officer, said: “From what I saw yesterday the negative effect the winter weather has had on our road conditions is clear to see so I am pleased that weather permitting, staff will fit in essential repairs around their winter gritting duties.”

What are other islands like?

In Islay, one councillor said he has had numerous complaints about the state of the roads.

Councillor Alastair Redman, who represents Islay, said: “I went to Bowmore after receiving numerous complaints from my constituents about a number of potholes that need filling.

“I have also heard from constituents about potholes and faulty streetlights in Port Ellen, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Portnahaven.”

Islanders had fashioned their own warning sign. Image: Supplied.

He even saw a council car that had been damaged in one of the deepest ones near Portnahaven.

He said: “The condition of Oa road also continues to be a problem for everyone who uses it.

“I have raised these road issues and many more with our roads department. We in the Kintyre and Islands ward need more investment in our infrastructure.”

He added: “Since being elected and for a long time before I have been campaigning for more infrastructure investment in the Kintyre and the Islands ward and across the rest of Argyll and Bute.

“Investments in infrastructure can boost economic potential in both the short and long term.

“In the short term, a substantial increase in government spending on labour-intensive infrastructure projects can stimulate the economy by creating jobs and supporting growth.”

He said: “With so much tax revenue being generated through our growing local distillery sector it’s only fair that we at the very least have decent roads to drive on.”

Argyll and Bute Council did not respond to a request for a comment.

