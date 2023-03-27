Man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in Orkney traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man who was reported missing from the island of Hoy in Orkney has been found.

Police and coastguard teams launched a search operation to trace Phillip Tyson after he was last seen on the coastal path north of the Old Man of Hoy at around 3pm today.

Officers have now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.

They posted on social media: “We can confirm that Phillip Tyson, 39, who was reported missing on the Island of Hoy has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”