Major rescue operation around Skye after fishing boat takes on water

A major coastguard-led operation in the waters around Skye has rescued three people.

The alarm was raised at 10.30am by the crew after their 17ft fishing boat “suddenly” began to take on water.

The RNLI, coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter, as well as small vessels in the area, came to the rescue of the boat.

It was in the waters between Trotternish and Gairloch between the north of Skye and the Scottish mainland.

After a long rescue, the stricken vessel and its crew is being towed back to safety in Portree Harbour.

A coastguard spokesman said: “This morning at 10.30am we were called to a fishing vessel that was in the waters between Trotternish on Skye and Gairloch.

“It was taking on water. The reason it was taking on water was unable to be identified.

“We called upon the Portree and Stornoway lifeboats as well as several small vessels that were in the area.

Launch at 10.46am to multi agency response for a 17 meter fishing boat with an ingress of water. Now being escorted to Stornoway. — RNLI Portree (@portreelifeboat) March 28, 2023

“We also called on the coastguard helicopter to assist.

“The helicopter put a pumping device into the vessel and helped them remove the water from the boat, as did the lifeboats who assisted.

“However, water continued to come onboard, and we are now bringing the fishing boat back to Stornoway.”