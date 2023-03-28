Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf

The Highlander is understood to have been offered the rural affairs job but now wants to sit on the backbenches.

By Andy Philip and Rachel Amery
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has snubbed Humza Yousaf’s offer of a job in his new-look Scottish Government.

The Press and Journal was told the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP was offered a role in the rural brief shortly after Mr Yousaf was voted in as first minister on Tuesday afternoon.

It is a major blow to the new leader who was clearly trying to bridge a divide with his main rival in the bitter SNP contest.

A source confirmed the offer was made shortly after Ms Forbes joined MSPs in the Holyrood parliament to see Mr Yousaf take over from Nicola Sturgeon.

It came hours after Highland MSP Fergus Ewing demanded the new first minister makes an offer to his two beaten rivals, also giving Ash Regan a place in government.

The SNP results

Mr Yousaf won 52% of the votes after the final round of counting on Monday.

However, the “continuity” candidate only narrowly beat Ms Forbes who promised to bring about change if she won.

Mr Yousaf’s first task will be to form the next cabinet of top ministers in roles overseeing areas such as health, justice and transport.

Those who supported Ms Forbes’s campaign say the new first minister must reflect on the support the party has for her when he’s handing out jobs.

His first appointment was to make Shona Robison deputy first minister, a role previously held for years by John Swinney.

‘Offer both candidates positions’

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said he is “really disappointed” at the leadership result, calling Ms Forbes an “outstanding candidate” who is able to persuade people to independence.

He said: “My message would be to offer both candidates cabinet positions.

Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.

“That would go down extremely well with the party, myself included.

“Kate Forbes is already a key member of the cabinet and Ash Regan has shown she has the ability and courage to step up.”

Regan return could be tricky

Currently Ms Forbes is finance secretary, and Ms Regan is the former community safety minister. But Ms Regan’s decision to resign over gender reform laws will make a government return tricky if Mr Yousaf plans to forge ahead with the policy.

Mr Ewing added Mr Yousaf’s top priority should be dualling the A9 between Inverness and Perth and the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.

He has previously criticised the SNP for delays and has said the government is in the “last chance saloon”.

Now he adds: “We are starting to hear the barman say ‘time gentlemen, please’.”

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie was one of the first parliamentarians to publicly back Ms Forbes after she lost a lot of support for her comments on gay marriage.

Mr Fairlie now says he is “100% behind” Mr Yousaf.

Jim Fairlie MSP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said: “Clearly campaigning for someone and then losing is disappointing, but we will get ourselves back together and keep going.

“I think Humza Yousaf is already mindful of the fact a large cohort voted for what was described as a change agenda.

“He has already taken that on board, so I am not worrying about that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

These are the problems Humza Yousaf must fix to build support in the north…
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
Campbell Gunn: Humza Yousaf now leads a divided party with a dreadful reputation
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
How Highlander Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf is our new first minister...what happens next?
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Highlander Kate Forbes narrowly beaten as Humza Yousaf wins SNP contest to become next…
3
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
3
Students use the vital service during there studies (Nick Ansell/PA)
College leaders call on Scottish Government to save counselling jobs
John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to…

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented