Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eyebrows are being raised in Shetland after a Russian tug has appeared in the waters to the east of the islands.

Since Monday the 320ft-long rescue tug Nikolay Chiker has been plying the waters stretching from 30miles to east of Unst to 30miles east of Bressay.

Inquiries to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were referred to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) who responded by saying that normally they don’t comment on such issues.

No vessels to patrol area

“We constantly observe our areas of UK responsibility and interest,”a spokesman said.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said that given the lack of friendly ports for Russia, tugs are sometimes known for being out at sea to service other vessels.

He added: “It is widely understood that civilian tugs can perform military roles and there is a reasonable suspicion that this may be what is happening here.

“This behaviour is reminiscent of the Cold War and needs to be taken seriously.

“Even if only because of the development of the space port, Shetland is again going to be a strategically significant part of the UK.”

He added: “Of course, back in the Cold War days the Royal Navy would send ships to shadow this sort of thing.

“We simply do not have the vessels to do that now.”