Appeal lodged to overturn Aberdeen City Council’s decision to block ‘monstrosity’ telephone mast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Surveyors are appealing to the Scottish Government to approve plans to erect a 55ft telecoms mast on a residential West End street in Aberdeen after it was rejected by councillors.

Dot Surveying Ltd has appealed on behalf of CK Hutchison Networks Ltd after the council rejected plans to install a 5G telecoms mast on Cromwell Road.

Residents were worried the mast powered by mobile operator Three would dwarf their homes by towering above the low-lying houses in the area.

Meanwhile, others branded the proposed mast as an “eyesore”, “unsightly” and a “monstrosity” while also raising health concerns.

At 55ft tall the structure would be taller than the Poised sculpture in the city centre.

After consultations and 69 objections, including from the two community councils covering the area and city councillor Martin Greig, the plans were rejected last month.

Council planning officers said the siting and appearance of the mast were “unacceptable” and believed it could cause “avoidable harm” to the quiet, tree-lined residential street.

Now, surveyors have submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

An appeal statement read: “We believe that the significant efforts employed by the appellant, to ensure the subject site and proposed design solution strikes an appropriate balance between operational requirements of the appellant and the environmental considerations of all relevant National and Local Planning Policy.

“Thus, we do not believe that Aberdeen City Council has fully taken into account the merits of our proposed development.”

‘It is unwanted and inappropriate’

Councillor Martin Greig has described the appeal as “disappointing and worrying”, but has pledged to continue opposing the proposal.

He said: “This is a disappointing and worrying move by the applicant. The site has been declared unsuitable for such a large industrial structure.

“We will continue to oppose this proposal because it is definitely unwanted and inappropriate at the location.”

Members of the public can make any comments before April 11 and the local authority will now have to respond by April 4.

You can view the planning appeal for the Cromwell Road mast here.