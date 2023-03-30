Appeal lodged to overturn Aberdeen City Council’s decision to block ‘monstrosity’ telephone mast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal lodged to overturn Aberdeen City Council’s decision to block ‘monstrosity’ telephone mast

The appeal has been described as "disappointing and worrying" for the community.

By Lauren Taylor
Councillor Martin Greig and community councillor Marc Langford were pleased to hear the mast had been rejected. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Councillor Martin Greig and community councillor Marc Langford were pleased to hear the mast had been rejected. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Surveyors are appealing to the Scottish Government to approve plans to erect a 55ft telecoms mast on a residential West End street in Aberdeen after it was rejected by councillors.

Dot Surveying Ltd has appealed on behalf of CK Hutchison Networks Ltd after the council rejected plans to install a 5G telecoms mast on Cromwell Road.

Residents were worried the mast powered by mobile operator Three would dwarf their homes by towering above the low-lying houses in the area.

Meanwhile, others branded the proposed mast as an “eyesore”, “unsightly” and a “monstrosity” while also raising health concerns.

At 55ft tall the structure would be taller than the Poised sculpture in the city centre.

The proposed phone mast would be taller than the Poised sculpture in Aberdeen city centre, which is 49ft tall. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

After consultations and 69 objections, including from the two community councils covering the area and city councillor Martin Greig, the plans were rejected last month.

Council planning officers said the siting and appearance of the mast were “unacceptable” and believed it could cause “avoidable harm” to the quiet, tree-lined residential street.

Now, surveyors have submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

An appeal statement read: “We believe that the significant efforts employed by the appellant, to ensure the subject site and proposed design solution strikes an appropriate balance between operational requirements of the appellant and the environmental considerations of all relevant National and Local Planning Policy.

“Thus, we do not believe that Aberdeen City Council has fully taken into account the merits of our proposed development.”

‘It is unwanted and inappropriate’

Councillor Martin Greig has described the appeal as “disappointing and worrying”, but has pledged to continue opposing the proposal.

The planned site on Cromwell Road in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

He said: “This is a disappointing and worrying move by the applicant. The site has been declared unsuitable for such a large industrial structure.

“We will continue to oppose this proposal because it is definitely unwanted and inappropriate at the location.”

Members of the public can make any comments before April 11 and the local authority will now have to respond by April 4.

You can view the planning appeal for the Cromwell Road mast here.

