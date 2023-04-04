Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren

"I have found my purpose. I could not imagine myself doing anything else and I have never felt like that before in my life."

By Rita Campbell

With a need for speed – and a raw talent for it too – Jodie Sloss is the latest racing driving sensation to come out of Oban.

The 21-year-old who grew up on a croft had no racing experience.

But she beat 1,000 drivers from all over the world to become the first Scot to win the Formula Woman Competition.

The prize? To race a McLaren 570FGT4 in the UK’s 2022 GT Cup championships.

Jodie in action on the track during the GT Cup.

The former waitress and marketing executive said: “It was life-changing. Before I entered I had never had any track experience at all.

“From seeing an ad from my croft, to driving at some of Great Britain’s most iconic racetracks, it was surreal.”

During the gruelling qualifying rounds she competed at Silverstone, Snetterton and Oulton Park to name a few.

And she wasn’t slow to show her style during the GT Cup championships.

She said: “I was the least experienced out of the winners. I took home the best finish the team had achieved that year at Silverstone.”

Motorsport notoriously expensive to get into

Now the only thing holding her back is money. Motorsport is notoriously one of the most expensive sports to get into.

Where she competes this season depends very much on financial backing.

To pursue her dream of continuing to race 160mph cars, she needs to find sponsorship deals worth a six-figure sum.

For a small Argyll town, Oban has produced a considerable number of high-profile names in the sporting world.

Jodie Sloss, left, with Formula Woman team-mate Alicia Barrett.
Jodie Sloss with Alicia Barrett, her team-mate in Formula Woman.

Susie Wolff MBE (née Stoddart) made history at the 2014 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, becoming the first woman to take part in a Formula One race weekend in 22 years.

The 40-year-old is currently managing director of the F1 academy.

John McPhee, 28, is a Scottish Grand Prix motorcycle racer, competing in the World Supersport Championship for Vince64 by Puccetti Racing.

And Robert MacIntyre, 26, is a professional golfer who plays on the European tour. He is making waves all over the world, currently ranked 82.

Susie Wolff: ‘An inspiration that is very close to home’

Jodie said: “Susie is an inspiration that is very close to home for me.

“Her career has paved many paths for females in motorsport, which has been very empowering and encouraging for me to follow.”

A television crew has been following rising star Jodie, from her first time on track and throughout the GT Cup rounds.

Susie Wolff.

She can’t reveal the details yet but it is expected to be aired sometime this year.

Describing her experience, she said: “It is the weirdest feeling. I look back at it now and it’s very surreal.

“For every single difficulty or pressure I have been put under, it has been so natural for me to overcome.

“I have developed so much as a person and a driver. And it has made me way more confident for my next success.”

So, what does a typical day involve for Jodie Sloss?

She said: “The main thing I feel people don’t know about being a racing driver is there is so much to it about being outside the car.

“I do a lot of work on PR, promotional collaborations, go to simulator places and do physical and mindset training.

“Right now, my day-to-day life is about focusing on building my brand, and coaching.”

In future years she wants to enter Le Mans and compete in the 24-hour endurance race.

Jodie Sloss on horseback during a competition for British Eventing.
Jodie Sloss during her British Eventing days.

When it comes to endurance, wild horses couldn’t keep her away. With a natural love of horse power, she had several successes in the British Eventing competitions.

Eventing is best described as an equestrian triathlon and is one of the most gruelling challenges in the world of horse contests.

She said: “I do miss the horses, but I feel like racing is my calling. I have found my purpose. I could not imagine myself doing anything else and I have never felt like that before in my life.”

Jodie passed her driving test at 17 and her first car was a Ford Fiesta. At 18, she upgraded to the BMW E36 she still drives today.

Brands with an interest in helping Jodie pursue her dreams can contact dan@driventalent.co.uk

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page

