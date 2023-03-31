Bring your horse – Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want to arrive by horseback

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ice cream parlour owner has come up with a low fuel and low impact way to get to its barn cafe – by horseback.

Highland Fold Garden and Barn, at Achinreir Farm near Barcaldine in north Argyll is offering a paddock for those who want to make a stop while out on a ride.

The venue is a great location for anyone who wants a walk, cycle or run out in the car, as it is based near to the A828 North Connel to Appin road.

As it is set around rolling farmland, visitors can also opt to ride to the farm from all around the glen and further away, making it ideal for horsey friends to pay a visit to the fold.

Owner Jane Isaacson, who makes ice cream using milk from her own fold of Highland Cattle, is opening for the season tomorrow, April 1, with a space for those to keep their horses and ponies – as long as they book first.

Ponies can be tied up

Highland Fold shares images of the croft and cattle on its Instagram and Facebook pages – showing the hard work of farming life.

It recently shared a post of the paddock where horses and ponies can be tied up while their owners enjoy a treat.

Highland Fold is almost unique, in that, it keeps and milks its own cows, grows and forages fruit and herbs for flavours and teas, and makes and serves its delicious ice cream along with home-made baking, puddings and drinks in its garden and barn ice cream cafe.

The cafe, and paddock, are open from April to November from Thursday – Monday between 12pm until 5.30pm.

The new initiative came about after Ms Isaacson was asked if there was somewhere for horses to stay while riders enjoyed a scoop.

In a post online she wrote: “We were asked so many times last year whether folk could come to Highland Fold Garden and Barn on horseback that we’ve decided to provide a wee paddock for visiting horses and ponies so that all you horsey peeps can enjoy your coffee and Ice cream knowing your steeds are safe and enjoying a wee munch as well.

“Just make sure you message us to book the paddock!”

The cows are milked by hand from its fold of naturally grazed Highland cows and flavoured with natural, sustainable ingredients, may of them foraged from around the farm itself.