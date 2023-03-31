Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 56-year-old has been questioned by police after a bird of prey was shot near Grantown-on-Spey.

Officers were called to Lochindorb Estate at around 11.15am on Monday following reports of a red kite being shot.

The bird was found alive by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), however, due to the extent of its injuries, it had to be euthanized.

Police arrested a 56-year-old man, but later released him, pending further investigation.

The red kite lives in grassland, woodland and urban areas. It eats carrion, road kill and worms, as well as voles and birds.

The birds of prey are identified by their rusty reddish-brown colour with a forked tail.

Their angular wings span more than six feet in length.