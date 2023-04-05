BBC’s Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

VisitScotland says Sir David Attenborough is helping to drive traffic towards tourist hotspots across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian following the release of his latest wildlife series.

Data compiled by the agency has found that online searches for the Cairngorms, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides had soared as Wild Isles hit TV screens.

The BBC series, which showcases the wonders of the British Isles, also generated an interest in wildlife with visits to the charity’s online pages increasing by 80%.

To date, four out of the series’ five episodes have been aired.

Bosses stress the tourism industry will be in line to capatalise from the show and on growing visitor interest in wildlife.

Scottish wildlife attracts visitors to the Highlands and Grampian

Tour company Wild Discovery, based in Aberdeenshire, took part in the filming of Wild Isles.

Managing director Ross Dempster said: “Scottish wildlife has always played an integral part of every activity we deliver.

“In recent years we have noticed an increase in people wanting to join our activities, not necessarily to enjoy the canoeing or kayaking but to use them as vehicles that let them reach areas to enjoy the wildlife.

“Our wildlife visitors share our passion for the environment and the wildlife that lives in it. This passion is always bound to a commitment to protect both the wildlife and the environment that we are lucky enough to work in every day.”

Co-owner Rachael Iveson-Brown added: “There has undoubtedly been a rise in the number of people enjoying the outdoors and realising that nature is not only a great mental healer but also fascinating and highly enjoyable.”

In recent years, Scotland has been ranked top in the UK for water wildlife experiences.

Research previously conducted by VisitScotland found that day trips in Scotland including wildlife and bird watching generated a collective spend of £54million.

Ken Massie, VisitScotland’s head of industry development, said showcasing Highland destinations such as the Cairngorms on screen will be a huge draw to people looking to embrace the great outdoors.

“Our natural environment is one of the many things that make Scotland so special and we’re lucky that there are so many experiences across the country that let you enjoy the wonders of our wildlife in a responsible way,” he added.

“Filmed across the British Isles, Wild Isles showcases Scotland’s unique and beautiful landmarks, coastal scenery and wildlife to audiences and potential visitors from around the UK.

“For many communities, screen tourism, where viewers are inspired to visit locations after seeing them on screen, has brought opportunities to grow the local visitor economy and encourage a wider spread of visitors throughout the year.”