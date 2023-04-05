BBC’s Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

BBC’s Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map

VisitScotland stress tourism industry will be in line to capatalise from the show and on growing visitor interest in wildlife.

By Michelle Henderson
Sir David Attenborough narrates the BBC series Wild Isles. Image: PA
Sir David Attenborough narrates the BBC series Wild Isles. Image: PA

VisitScotland says Sir David Attenborough is helping to drive traffic towards tourist hotspots across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian following the release of his latest wildlife series.

Data compiled by the agency has found that online searches for the Cairngorms, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides had soared as Wild Isles hit TV screens.

The BBC series, which showcases the wonders of the British Isles, also generated an interest in wildlife with visits to the charity’s online pages increasing by 80%.

To date, four out of the series’ five episodes have been aired.

Bosses stress the tourism industry will be in line to capatalise from the show and on growing visitor interest in wildlife.

Scottish wildlife attracts visitors to the Highlands and Grampian

Tour company Wild Discovery, based in Aberdeenshire, took part in the filming of Wild Isles.

Managing director Ross Dempster said: “Scottish wildlife has always played an integral part of every activity we deliver.

“In recent years we have noticed an increase in people wanting to join our activities, not necessarily to enjoy the canoeing or kayaking but to use them as vehicles that let them reach areas to enjoy the wildlife.

Rachael Iveson-Brown, co-owner of Wild Discovery based in Aberdeenshire, said: ““There has undoubtedly been a rise in the number of people enjoying the outdoors.”

“Our wildlife visitors share our passion for the environment and the wildlife that lives in it. This passion is always bound to a commitment to protect both the wildlife and the environment that we are lucky enough to work in every day.”

Co-owner Rachael Iveson-Brown added: “There has undoubtedly been a rise in the number of people enjoying the outdoors and realising that nature is not only a great mental healer but also fascinating and highly enjoyable.”

In recent years, Scotland has been ranked top in the UK for water wildlife experiences.

Research previously conducted by VisitScotland found that day trips in Scotland including wildlife and bird watching generated a collective spend of £54million.

Around 85% of Scotland’s capercaillie’s live in the Cairngorms National Park.Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Ken Massie, VisitScotland’s head of industry development, said showcasing Highland destinations such as the Cairngorms on screen will be a huge draw to people looking to embrace the great outdoors.

“Our natural environment is one of the many things that make Scotland so special and we’re lucky that there are so many experiences across the country that let you enjoy the wonders of our wildlife in a responsible way,” he added.

“Filmed across the British Isles, Wild Isles showcases Scotland’s unique and beautiful landmarks, coastal scenery and wildlife to audiences and potential visitors from around the UK.

“For many communities, screen tourism, where viewers are inspired to visit locations after seeing them on screen, has brought opportunities to grow the local visitor economy and encourage a wider spread of visitors throughout the year.”

