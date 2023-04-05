A9 restricted in both directions following an accident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Perth to Inverness road was restricted in both directions at Dalwhinnie.

Traffic was building in the area following the incident with drivers asked to “take care” on approach.

It is understood that there was a traffic collision.

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: “The carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision.

“Traffic is building in the area.

“Please take care on the approach.”

Improvements on the A9 and A96 have been delayed, and MPs and MSPs have been campaigning for work on the route to be given a clear mandate and timescales for the work to be completed.

The A9 is one of just two road routes between major Scottish cities that is not entirely dual carriageway.

Traffic Scotland reported the road was cleared at about 12.20pm.