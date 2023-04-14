‘Overwhelmed by the generosity’: Uist raises more than £20,000 for motor neurone disease charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £20,000 has been collected for motor neurone disease (MND) research from a fundraising event in Uist.

Theresa Ani George, who organised the event with fellow MND Uists member Chrissie Laing, gave a “massive shout of gratitude” to supporters.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity which has come from all over the islands”, she said.

Proceeds from online donations, a raffle, a local craft auction, and other activities totalled £20,098.29.

MND Uists’ team were “amazed” by how popular the raffle was. “At one point we had run out of tickets,” Ms George says. “We were borrowing from other local groups until a delivery arrived from Glasgow!”

At the charity auction, a hand-carved chess set Ms George crafted from shed red deer antlers fetched £1,005.

The fundraiser started with the idea of a craft fair and it was decided to also hold a raffle.

Word spread and more and more local businesses came forward offering to donate incredible prizes, leaving MND Uists stunned by the generosity.

What is motor neurone disease (MND)?

As MND Scotland explains, MND “is the general name given to a group of illnesses which affect nerves called motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.”

“In a healthy person, the motor neurons carry signals from the brain directly to the muscles. But if you’re living with MND, the disease can prevent these signals from reaching your muscles.”

Scientists are still searching for a cure to the progressive illness.

And for MND Uists, the journey to help raise money for research and support goes on.

It is continuing to fundraise on Facebook, with a goal of £5,000 by the end of April.

“Thank you all so very much,” said Ms George following the event. “We couldn’t have done this without you.”

