A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A82 Ballachulish to Fort William road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, between Fort William and Corrychurrachan, at about 1pm.

The incident happened around two miles north of the Corran Ferry terminal.

It is understood nobody was seriously injured.

Officers closed the route to traffic in both directions as arrangements were made for the recovery of the vehicles.

Due to a lack of diversion routes available, motorists were facing a 200-mile detour to avoid the congestion.

The road has now reopened.

CLEAR✅ ⌚15:34#A82 Fort William- Corrychurrachan The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier collision Traffic remains heavy on approach, but is slowly returning to normal❗@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 14, 2023

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05pm today, officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the A82 near Fort William.

“Arrangements have been made for the vehicles to be recovered.”

Traffic Scotland reported lengthy tailbacks in the area due to the road closure.