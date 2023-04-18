Royal Marine with second child on the way named as Glencoe plunge victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Marine with second child on the way named as Glencoe plunge victim

Richard 'Reggie' Melia died after he slipped while ascending Crowberry Ridge in Glencoe.

By Ross Hempseed
Royal Marine CSrg Richard Melia has died in a climbing incident in Glencoe Image: RMA Facebook
Royal Marine CSrg Richard Melia has died in a climbing incident in Glencoe Image: RMA Facebook

The family of a man killed after falling more than 160ft while climbing in Glencoe have said his death has left a “gaping hole” in their lives.

Richard Melia, a colour sergeant with the Royal Marines, died on April 8 as he ascended Stob Dear’s Crowberry Ridge on Buachaille Etive Mor.

The 40-year-old, also known as Rick and Reggie, was climbing with a friend when tragedy struck.

He leaves behind his wife, Sarah, who is 26 weeks pregnant and his two-year-old daughter Lottie.

CSrg Melia, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been remembered for his “great sense of humour and a kind heart”.

The Royal Marines Association posted on social media on behalf of his family, and said: “Rick was a son, brother, husband, and father, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and comrades.

Statement from the family of CSgt Richard ‘Reggie’ MeliaIt is with broken hearts that we must inform you of the…

Posted by RMA on Monday, 17 April 2023

“His passing has devastated us all and left a gaping hole in our lives that will be impossible to fill.

“The family and his close friends are grieving and still trying to make sense of it all, but we will provide details of the funeral in due course.

“We know that this news is going to be extremely hard for a lot of people to hear, so please look after each other so that you will be able to help us honour Rick’s life appropriately, in due course.”

To help his family cover the funeral costs and start a trust fund for his two children, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his friend Naheed Tariq.

The page has nearly reached its target of £10,000.

