Royal Marine with second child on the way named as Glencoe plunge victim

The family of a man killed after falling more than 160ft while climbing in Glencoe have said his death has left a “gaping hole” in their lives.

Richard Melia, a colour sergeant with the Royal Marines, died on April 8 as he ascended Stob Dear’s Crowberry Ridge on Buachaille Etive Mor.

The 40-year-old, also known as Rick and Reggie, was climbing with a friend when tragedy struck.

He leaves behind his wife, Sarah, who is 26 weeks pregnant and his two-year-old daughter Lottie.

CSrg Melia, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been remembered for his “great sense of humour and a kind heart”.

The Royal Marines Association posted on social media on behalf of his family, and said: “Rick was a son, brother, husband, and father, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and comrades.

Statement from the family of CSgt Richard ‘Reggie’ MeliaIt is with broken hearts that we must inform you of the… Posted by RMA on Monday, 17 April 2023

“His passing has devastated us all and left a gaping hole in our lives that will be impossible to fill.

“The family and his close friends are grieving and still trying to make sense of it all, but we will provide details of the funeral in due course.

“We know that this news is going to be extremely hard for a lot of people to hear, so please look after each other so that you will be able to help us honour Rick’s life appropriately, in due course.”

To help his family cover the funeral costs and start a trust fund for his two children, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his friend Naheed Tariq.

The page has nearly reached its target of £10,000.