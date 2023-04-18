Last-gasp Billy Mckay goal secures dramatic late win as Caley Thistle go third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last-gasp Billy Mckay goal secures dramatic late win as Caley Thistle go third

Second comeback victory in a row for ICT shoots them into a play-off position.

By Paul Chalk
Celebration time for Inverness after Billy Mckay's winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Celebration time for Inverness after Billy Mckay's winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Caley Thistle surged into third spot in the Championship with two games left after finally beating bogey side Hamilton Accies 2-1 in a dramatic late comeback.

Three league defeats and a SPFL Trust trophy loss against their South Lanarkshire opponents this term had stung, but winning this sixth straight victory was massive in terms of their ever-improving promotion bid.

Accies had won all four meetings between the teams this season but this result takes ICT two points ahead of Partick Thistle and three clear of Ayr United. Inverness have now played one match more than Ayr and Thistle.

Ninth-placed Hamilton are two ahead of basement battlers Cove Rangers, but they trail Arbroath by four points having also played one match more.

This fixture at New Douglas Park was brought forward from April 29, as ICT face Falkirk that day in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Connor Smith fired Hamilton ahead with under 20 minutes to go, but Nathan Shaw poked home his ninth of the season before he set up Billy Mckay for a late winner.

Accies and Inverness now have just two league games to go, with ICT hosting leaders Dundee on Saturday then promotion rivals Ayr on May 5.

Hamilton’s Connor Smith scores with a free-kick to make it 1-0. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Hamilton’s battle for survival sees them host Partick Thistle this weekend before rounding away to current relegation rivals Arbroath on the final night of the campaign.

Hamilton, who recently won the SPFL Trust Trophy against holders Raith Rovers, had only won one league game since beating Inverness 2-1 on February 21.

Caley Thistle, on the other hand, were on a run of five successive league wins, with seven victories from eight games overall.

Accies went into this match having taken all nine points against ICT this season, with their youngsters also knocking a youthful Inverness team out of the SPFL Trust Trophy for good measure in December.

Billy Dodds made three changes from the win at Cove. In came Robbie Deas, Aaron Doran and Steven Boyd for Cammy Harper, Daniel MacKay and Austin Samuels.

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran and Hamilton’s Tom Sparrow.

Starting with Boyd was working a treat early on as he rampaged down the right several times and a pass for Billy Mckay ended with the striker forcing a save from Ryan Fulton.

Hamilton were let off the hook on 18 minutes when Billy Mckay nicked the ball off Ryan McGowan, but sliced his effort into the side-netting with Fulton scrambling. It was an excellent opportunity for the 16-goal forward.

On 24 minutes, Inverness defender Danny Devine was booked for taking down fast-footed Benny Ashley-Seal. Thankfully for ICT, the free-kick ended with Dan O’Reilly heading over.

Inverness defender Robbie Deas  has a word with Hamilton’s Scott Martin.

Hamilton enjoyed a decent period after this and Connor Smith flashed a stinging 20-yarder marginally beyond the right post and the home fans were back on board.

A great Fulton stop from a Deas header kept the scores blank at half-time after the defender connected with Nathan Shaw’s corner.

Fulton was at it again just after the break when he superbly denied Aaron Doran, who met a low Delaney delivery.

Ridgers saved an effort from Ashley-Seal with his feet at one end then Doran was not far off the target for ICT moments later.

Accies snatched the lead with 19 minutes to go when Connor Smith from a free-kick steered an unstoppable 25-yard effort past Ridgers into the net.

However, that advantage lasted just two minutes as Daniel MacKay, who had just come off, crossed for Shaw, who buried it at the second attempt for his ninth of the season.

And with two minutes remaining, a pin-point pass from Welsh picked out Billy Mckay and he kept cool to slam home the dramatic winner.

It left the home fans furious as they chanted “sack the board” at full-time.

HAMILTON ACCIES (4-2-3-1) – Fulton 7, O’Reilly 6, Martin 6, Ashley-Seal 7, Sparrow 6, McGowan 6, Tiehi 6 (Zanatta 68), Mimnaugh 6 (De Bolle 62), Connor Smith 7, Tumility 6 (Winter 68), Lawson 6.

Not used – Jamie Smith (GK), Easton, Spence, Lewis Smith, Stephenson, McGinn.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers, 7, Welsh 6 (Woods 89), Deas 6, Devine 5, Carson 7, Billy Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Samuels 73), Allardice 6, Shaw 6, Delaney 6, Boyd 7 (Daniel MacKay 73).

Not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Harper, Hyde, Nicolson.

Referee – Graham Grainger.

Man of the match – Steven Boyd.

Hamilton’s Reegan Mimnaugh is challenged by Inverness winger Steven Boyd.

