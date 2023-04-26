Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network – but more than one in three still need repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network – but more than one in three still need repairs

Highland Council has increased its investment in roads for the upcoming year, but there is a lot of work to be done.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland roads are significantly worse than they were in 2011. Image: Lois Gray
Highland roads are significantly worse than they were in 2011. Image: Lois Gray

The condition of Highland roads have shown a slight improvement in the last year, a major transport survey has shown.

Highland Council has been ranked 25th out of 32 local authorities in the latest edition of the Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey.

This 2022 result is a small improvement on the council being ranked 26th in the previous survey.

Overall, the number of roads in need of repair has shown an improvement.

Back in 2020, 39.1% of roads were deemed in need of repair.

Now the figure is 36.5%.

While it will be welcomed that the figure is heading in the right direction, only 29% of the north’s roads needed repairs in 2011.

Back then, Highland Council was ranked ninth in Scotland.

Slight improvement follows ‘significant deterioration’

The latest findings will be discussed at the council’s economy and infrastructure committee on May 4.

A full breakdown across Scotland will not be available until every council has published its results.

But at the moment, we do know that there is quite a chasm between the best and worst performing councils in the country.

The best council needs 21% of its roads fixed, while the worst performing needs a whopping 49%.

The figure is calculated by adding up the roads rated ‘red’ and ‘amber’ after inspection.

Wade Road in Inverness was previously described as resembling an “archaeological dig”. Image: Google

Highland Council principal engineer Elizabeth Maciver said: “Comparing our results over the last 11 years shows a significant deterioration in our [score], but there has been an improvement from the last result.”

Back in 2019, it was estimated that bringing up all of the Highlands’ roads up to an acceptable standard would cost a whopping £195m.

To keep things steady – as in, maintaining things so there is no improvement or deterioration – would cost £25m.

An updated figure for 2023-24 is currently being calculated by the Society of Chief Officers of Transportation in Scotland.

Ms Maciver added: “In reality, to treat all the red and amber sections in one year is both impractical and unattainable.

“But the figure does allow a comparative budgetary valuation to be calculated which can be monitored on an ongoing basis.”

Road issues at the top of council’s to-do list

Highland Council is facing a bleak financial picture.

This year’s budget will feature cuts of around £50m.

And earlier this year, the council’s own director of finance said it was “not currently financially sustainable in the medium to long-term”.

However, the council’s leadership team still decided to increase the amount of money going towards fixing its roads.

That’s an indication of how often the public have been flagging up potholes and other defects.

Potholes are an ongoing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.

More detailed information on what exactly this will involve has now been revealed.

And it appears to be good news for Caithness and Skye, where the problems have been the most severe.

£1.8m will be spent on resurfacing in each area.

Around £1m will be spent in Inverness, £1.3m in Ross and Cromarty, £830,000 in Sutherland, £695,000 in Lochaber and £134,000 in Nairn.

Principal engineer Maciver said: “Due to the significant long-term deterioration of the road network, particularly in rural roads, priority has been given to resurfacing schemes as opposed to surface dressing.

“This will add strength back into the road network.

“As is commonly known, we have a large backlog of work, and the additional funding is a welcome enhancement.”

