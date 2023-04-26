Highlands & Islands ‘The kindest soul’: Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with ‘voice of an angel’ Many friends, parents of pupils and colleagues have expressed shock and devastation at the news of Miss Sturrock's death. By Lottie Hood April 26 2023, 6.28pm Share ‘The kindest soul’: Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with ‘voice of an angel’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5660842/tributes-paid-to-teacher-and-musical-actress-marelle-sturrock-from-wick/ Copy Link 0 comment Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation