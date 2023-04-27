Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Marelle Sturrock while police continue to search for her fiance.

Police were called to Miss Sturrock’s home address on Jura Street on Tuesday following a “concern for a person”.

When they entered her home around 8.40am, they found a 35-year-old woman’s body.

Miss Sturrock, originally from Reiss, near Wick, was 29 weeks pregnant. Her baby did not survive.

Police have now confirmed they are treating her death as a murder and are continuing to search for her fiance David Yates.

He is wanted in connection with her death.

Yates last seen near Mugdock Country Park

Police have cordoned off Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie – nine miles away from where Miss Sturrock’s body was found.

Sniffer dogs and a police diving team were spotted searching area around the park.

Officers have now confirmed this is being carried out in a search for Yates.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.”

“The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Det Supt added: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ teacher

Following the news of Miss Sturrock’s death, many have paid tribute to the primary school teacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow.

The headteacher of the school Fiona Donnelly described Miss Sturrock as a “kind and considerate person” with friends saying she “will be sorely missed”.