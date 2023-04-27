Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of primary school teacher Marelle Sturrock.

By Lottie Hood
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Marelle Sturrock while police continue to search for her fiance.

Police were called to Miss Sturrock’s home address on Jura Street on Tuesday following a “concern for a person”.

When they entered her home around 8.40am, they found a 35-year-old woman’s body.

Miss Sturrock, originally from Reiss, near Wick, was 29 weeks pregnant. Her baby did not survive.

Police have now confirmed they are treating her death as a murder and are continuing to search for her fiance David Yates.

He is wanted in connection with her death.

Yates last seen near Mugdock Country Park

Mugdock Country Park has been cordoned off by police as they search the area. Image: Robert Perry.

Police have cordoned off Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie – nine miles away from where Miss Sturrock’s body was found.

Sniffer dogs and a police diving team were spotted searching area around the park.

Officers have now confirmed this is being carried out in a search for Yates.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.”

“The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Det Supt added: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ teacher

Following the news of Miss Sturrock’s death, many have paid tribute to the primary school teacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow.

The headteacher of the school Fiona Donnelly described Miss Sturrock as a “kind and considerate person” with friends saying she “will be sorely missed”.

