VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero

Businesses are encouraged to use the advice to adapt to climate change.

By Ellie Milne
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.

VisitScotland has launched a series of resources to help tourism businesses across the north and north-east reach net zero.

The step-by-side guides have been shared online to give advice on adapting to climate change and identifying and reducing carbon emissions.

All of the advice has been developed in partnership with Green Tourism and The Edinburgh Climate Change Institute as part of the Destination Net Zero programme.

One business which has already adopted a five-point climate action plan is The Skye Hotel in Portree.

Claire Christie, operations manager, said: “As a fairly new business opening in May 2019 we knew that sustainability was going to be something we really wanted to make a key part of our experience.

“We understand the need for climate action and as a company, we wanted to be part of the solution.  Skye is famous for its landscapes and natural surroundings, and this is something we risk losing or damaging irreparably if we don’t take climate action.”

The hotel measures its emissions using a carbon calculator to guide how they can make reductions, which has led to investing in energy efficient lighting and eco mechanisms to reduce water.

The Skye Hotel is based in Portree. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Making travel more sustainable

The online resources also aim to help tourism businesses create more sustainable travel choices.

Research from Booking.com found that 70% of people are aiming to travel more sustainably within the next year, while 78% intend to stay in sustainable accommodation.

Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Scotland is blessed with natural beauty, vibrant cities, rich historical sites, white sand beaches and rolling hills, and it is these natural and cultural assets that draw visitors from near and far.

“In order to protect and preserve these assets, many of Scotland’s tourism businesses and organisations are leading the way on taking decisive action to mitigate the impact tourism has on climate change.

“The climate action planning guide will play an important role in helping support Scotland’s tourism sector transition to a low carbon future through globally recognised leadership in responsible, sustainable managed growth in accordance with Scotland Outlook 2030, Scotland’s national tourism strategy.”

The road from Corgarff. Image: Police Scotland.

Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development for VisitScotland, added: “It’s hugely encouraging and inspiring to hear that so many businesses are already taking action to address the threat of climate change.

“With this comprehensive new guide we want to help as many people as possible across our valuable tourism and events industry take that crucial next step on their journey to net zero.

“A climate plan allows businesses to understand their emissions and then take the appropriate action to reduce them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
Scottish Water has fixed the issue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Water may be 'discoloured' after repair to burst pipe in Aberdeen
scottish wildcats
Scottish wildcats in Cairngorms encouraged to explore natural instincts before wild release in June
seals newburgh
Harrass Newburgh seals and you could face £5,000 fine or even prison, warn police
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney council under fire for 'hollow and combative' response to fishing ban plans
Collage of puffins.
Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
4
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000
A plaque was recently installed at the Powis Gates in Aberdeen, acknowledging that they were paid for using the profits of slavery (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Scotland needs to acknowledge its role in slavery by making reparations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]