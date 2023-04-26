VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

VisitScotland has launched a series of resources to help tourism businesses across the north and north-east reach net zero.

The step-by-side guides have been shared online to give advice on adapting to climate change and identifying and reducing carbon emissions.

All of the advice has been developed in partnership with Green Tourism and The Edinburgh Climate Change Institute as part of the Destination Net Zero programme.

One business which has already adopted a five-point climate action plan is The Skye Hotel in Portree.

Claire Christie, operations manager, said: “As a fairly new business opening in May 2019 we knew that sustainability was going to be something we really wanted to make a key part of our experience.

“We understand the need for climate action and as a company, we wanted to be part of the solution. Skye is famous for its landscapes and natural surroundings, and this is something we risk losing or damaging irreparably if we don’t take climate action.”

The hotel measures its emissions using a carbon calculator to guide how they can make reductions, which has led to investing in energy efficient lighting and eco mechanisms to reduce water.

Making travel more sustainable

The online resources also aim to help tourism businesses create more sustainable travel choices.

Research from Booking.com found that 70% of people are aiming to travel more sustainably within the next year, while 78% intend to stay in sustainable accommodation.

Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Scotland is blessed with natural beauty, vibrant cities, rich historical sites, white sand beaches and rolling hills, and it is these natural and cultural assets that draw visitors from near and far.

“In order to protect and preserve these assets, many of Scotland’s tourism businesses and organisations are leading the way on taking decisive action to mitigate the impact tourism has on climate change.

“The climate action planning guide will play an important role in helping support Scotland’s tourism sector transition to a low carbon future through globally recognised leadership in responsible, sustainable managed growth in accordance with Scotland Outlook 2030, Scotland’s national tourism strategy.”

Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development for VisitScotland, added: “It’s hugely encouraging and inspiring to hear that so many businesses are already taking action to address the threat of climate change.

“With this comprehensive new guide we want to help as many people as possible across our valuable tourism and events industry take that crucial next step on their journey to net zero.

“A climate plan allows businesses to understand their emissions and then take the appropriate action to reduce them.”