Theft-proof water rescue storage board installed at Loch Morlich

A thief-proof lock board protecting water rescue equipment has been installed at Loch Morlich.

The beauty spot, near Aviemore, is a popular spot for sun seekers and water sports enthusiasts.

Now measures have been taken to ensure there is rescue equipment always in place should anyone get into difficulty.

A specialist Portsafe board – a coded padlock box – has been installed to protect the kit, which includes a water rescue throwline.

One of the first fire service emergency throw lines in Scotland. Installed at Boathouse cafe loch morlich beach @SFRSYourSafety @LSO_Highland pic.twitter.com/uD7AICraeq — Michael Humphreys (@Mike_Humphreys_) May 15, 2023

The device has been installed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and anyone just needs to call 999 and quote their location to the control room who will reveal the access code.

Equipment can help save lives

There will be two more boards installed at Dores Beach and in Inverness city centre near the River Ness.

SFRS watch commander James Monaghan said: “Sadly, we occasionally do see the theft or misuse of water rescue equipment across Scotland, which is why having access to Portsafe boards is so important.

“Ultimately we would always ask people to avoid entering the water to rescue someone in difficulty and to immediately call 999, but there’s no doubt that providing ordinary people with the skills and equipment to intervene in an emergency can help to save lives.

“That is why we are absolutely committed to sharing knowledge with businesses and members of the public on how to correctly use equipment like Portsafe boards and water rescue throwlines.”