Traffic lights to be installed at a second damaged Moray bridge

A second bridge in Moray has been damaged by a vehicle in less than a month.

The Pittendreich Bridge, on the B9010, was hit by a lorry on Saturday night.

Although the bridge remains open, barriers have been put in place and Moray Council plans to install temporary traffic lights.

It is hoped the traffic lights will be installed today to keep the public safe while the local authority looks into a “permanent repair”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.15pm on Saturday, 13 May, 2023, we received a report of a lorry hitting Pittendreich Bridge, on the B9010 near Elgin.

“The bridge was closed while traffic management was put in place by the local authority and later reopened.”

It comes after the nearby Viewmill Bridge on the C26E Mosstowie road was damaged in a crash.

The bridge, just west of Elgin, has been shut until October 19.

Meanwhile, the Cloddach Bridge, two miles south of the Pittendreich Bridge, remains shut last year due to safety concerns.

The bridge, near Birnie, was built in 1905 and began to deteriorate due to non-compliance with weight restrictions.

The UK government recently granted the local authority £1.5 million towards the project.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Pittendreich Bridge was hit on Saturday night, 13 May.

“The bridge is open to vehicular traffic with barriers in place where the parapet was hit.

“We’ll be installing temporary traffic lights in the interest of public safety while we investigate a permanent repair.”