Police appeal for 64-year-old man missing from Tain area

A 64-year-old man has gone missing from Balintore, near Tain.

John Prentice, described as 5ft 2ins and of stocky build, has not been seen since Friday at 12.30pm.

He may be in a car with the registration SY17 VEK.

Police are appealing to the public to help find him.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information to help trace John Prentice who has been reported missing from Balintore, near Tain, in the Highlands.

“The 64-year-old was last seen on Friday May 19, around 12.30pm in the area.

Long grey hair

“He is described as being 5ft 2, of stocky build with long grey hair.

“He was last wearing black jogging bottoms and a navy t-shirt with white writing or a picture on it.

“He is also believed to have a bright orange zip-up jacket.

“It’s thought he could also be driving a blue Seat Alhambra car – reg SY17VEK.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, or the contact us form on our website, quoting reference number 1033 of 20 May, 2023.