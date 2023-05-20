‘Two points ahead and three top players to come back’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson remains upbeat despite loss in third placed showdown with Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defiant boss Barry Robson remains upbeat about Aberdeen’s bid to finish third despite a 2-1 loss at rivals Hearts.

The Dons blew a lead to go down 2-1 at Tynecastle in a game where victory would have taken Robson’s side on the brink of a third placed finish.

Closing out a third placed finish could be rewarded with a UEFA prize of around £3 million and European group stage action until December – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Although disappointed at losing the high-stakes showdown in the capital Robson preferred to focus on the positives.

Robson insists ‘I’m alright’ as Aberdeen showed a two point advantage over fourth placed Hearts with two games to go.

The Dons boss is also set to receive a triple boost with captain Graeme Shinnie, star striker Duk and defender Ross McCrorie set to return to bolster the fight for third.

Robson also highlighted the progression of Aberdeen under his management.

When he took on the post in late January the Reds were 10 points behind Hearts, and had recently lost 5-0 at Tynecastle.

He said: “I said to the players after the game to be positive.

“We are two ahead with two games to go and three top players to come back.

“I’m all right.

“The positive for me is that we have Shinnie, Duk and McCrorie all to come back.

“It is not easy to go down to Tynecastle without those players.

“The others that came in did well but they are your experience, your legs and your goals.

“That’s what we have to look forward to.

“We are a totally different team to the one that was down here (Tynecastle) last time.

“We were 10 points behind three months ago.

“The team took a real sore one the last time they were at Tynecastle. Teams won’t do that to us now.”

MacDonald struggling with bug

Striker Duk, who has netted 18 goals this season, missed the clash at Hearts due to a hamstring injury.

Vice-captain McCrorie has been absent from the last three games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

Influential skipper Shinnie will return for Wednesday’s home clash with St Mirren having served a four match ban.

Robson also revealed centre-back Angus MacDonald was suffering from a stomach bug in the build up to the Tynecastle clash.

MacDonald was substituted after an hour due to the affects of the illness as Robson switched from a back three to back four.

Robson said: “Angus MacDonald was struggling with illness.

“There are loads of things that happen and you can ask me about systems and tactical sides.

“But you don’t know the whole information that goes on.

“That was why the decision (to go to a back four) was made.

“Did we look a bit better after that?

“Yes, but Hearts then changed their shape which was a wee bit frustrating.

“We could have won the game but we never, we lost.

“It was an emotional game.”

Frustration at VAR penalty decision

Aberdeen have taken just one point from the last three Premiership games.

Defender Mattie Pollock fired Aberdeen ahead in the 31st minute when heading home a Leighton Clarkson corner at the back post.

Hearts hit back in the 43rd minute with a superb strike from Josh Ginnelly into the top corner.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland sealed the win with a near post finish in the 56th minute.

Robson was frustrated Aberdeen were not awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a challenge on Marley Watkins.

Robson said: “It was a good scrap and we knew coming down here we wouldn’t get it our own way.

“Hearts are trying to chase us down.

“When we went a goal up Mattie Pollock had a great opportunity to get another goal.

“Then with the penalty decision I have not seen it back.

“We have not had them all season anyway, well not since I have been in post.

“So I was not expecting to get anything that way.”

Robson was also booked by referee Kevin Clancy.

Asked what the yellow card was for. he said: “I don’t know you better ask the officials.

“I’m being serious.”