Highlands & Islands Stranded woman rescued by helicopter from Orkney tidal island Stromness and Kirkwall coastguards and Stromness lifeboat were dispatched to the Orkney tidal island. By Lottie Hood May 22 2023, 6.48am Share Stranded woman rescued by helicopter from Orkney tidal island Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5754586/brough-of-birsay-rescue-stranded-woman-rescued-by-helicopter/ Copy Link 0 comment The Coastguard dispatched Stromness lifeboat and a helicopter to the island. Image: Paul Reid. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Coastguards have rescued a woman after she became stranded on a tidal island near Orkney. Shetland Coastguard received reports of a stranded woman on the Brough of Birsay at around 8pm on Sunday. Stromness and Kirkwall coastguards and Stromness lifeboat were dispatched to the tidal island on the north-west coast of the mainland. However after there was “too much of a swell” for the lifeboat to berth, the Rescue 900 helicopter was called to attend. The woman was transferred back to the mainland safe and well by around 10pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation