Stranded woman rescued by helicopter from Orkney tidal island

Coastguards have rescued a woman after she became stranded on a tidal island near Orkney.

Shetland Coastguard received reports of a stranded woman on the Brough of Birsay at around 8pm on Sunday.

Stromness and Kirkwall coastguards and Stromness lifeboat were dispatched to the tidal island on the north-west coast of the mainland.

However after there was “too much of a swell” for the lifeboat to berth, the Rescue 900 helicopter was called to attend.

The woman was transferred back to the mainland safe and well by around 10pm.