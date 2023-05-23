Highland bins are a third-full of recycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland bins are a third-full of recycling

Waste Composition Analysis shows that more than a third of the waste could be recycled or composted at home.

By Louise Glen
A woman in a green top looks at a grey bin for Highland Council's kerbside food recycling scheme.
Highland Council is asking people to think before they throw waste into the bin. Image: Highland Council.

Did you know that at least a third of the things people in their waste bins  – could in fact, go into a recycling bin?

Highland Council paid for a waste composition analysis to find out that 36% of things we put in the bins for landfill, could be repurposed.

In a bid to reduce the amount of waste Highland Council sends to landfill, it is asking people in the region to think twice.

25% of rubbish is food that could have been eaten

The analysis was funded by Zero Waste Scotland as part of a national analysis of the waste in household bins across Scotland.

On top of the 36% that could be recycled or composted at home, an additional 25% was food and drink in its packaging or in unopened containers, the majority of which could have been consumed.

Waste Composition Analysis. Image: Highland Council.

The waste composition analysis was carried out in November 2022 using a sample of households in Contin, Evanton, Dingwall, Inverness and Strathpeffer.

Chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee, Graham Mackenzie said: “When we throw food away, it rots and releases methane, a greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

“Methane gas has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide, a major contributor to the climate crisis.

“Getting as much recycling out of the refuse bin is the next important step as we all work towards a more sustainable waste solution and the funding from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund will certainly help us achieve this when the new refuse and recycling collections are introduced next year.”

The analysis also showed that on average refuse bins also contain glass bottles and jars , garden waste and metal, all of which are widely recycled.

Only 37% of rubbish is recycled

2% of the waste was plastic pots, tubs, and trays – things that can go in the recycling bin when they are clean after a quick wash and dry.

Inverness residents also have a free, weekly, kerbside food waste collection service.

The council collects around 57,000 tonnes of refuse and around 15,000 tonnes of recycling from households through kerbside collections each year.

The recycling rate for Highland is 37%. This includes recycling from the kerbside and Household Waste Recycling Centres.

The council is set to reveal full details of the planned changes to waste and recycling collections which will be introduced in phases from April 2024.

