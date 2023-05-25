Money to improve Aberdeen ‘needs to come from somewhere’… so will that be a tourist tax?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Money to improve Aberdeen ‘needs to come from somewhere’… so will that be a tourist tax?

Aberdeen could use planned new powers to introduce a tourist tax in order to fund city improvements to attract more visitors.

By Alastair Gossip
The arrival of the Aida Aura cruise ship in Aberdeen in early May is hoped to bring a new wave of tourists to the Granite City. Will they and other visitors be subject to the new tax in the future? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Money to pay for Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound regeneration work has to come “from somewhere” – and a new tax on tourists might be one way of doing it.

New city council co-leader Christian Allard believes there is a “strong case” for councils being given the option of introducing a visitor levy.

But new head of the Aberdeen SNP group stopped short of committing to doing so in the Granite City as the SNP Scottish Government made moves to change the law to allow local authorities the option.

It comes as the first of thousands of tourists poured into Aberdeen from cruise ships berthed at the new south harbour at the beginning of May.

As part of the big-money revamp of the city centre and beach, city chiefs have pledged to “refresh tourism and cultural strategies” for the city.

So could a tourist tax form part of that plan for Aberdeen?

What is the tourist tax?

If passed, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill will allow councils to impose an added charge on overnight visitors.

Tourists aboard the Aida Aura cruise ship, which arrived in Aberdeen on May 2, wave to their welcome party. It was the first cruise ship to arrive at the new south harbour. Could passengers be subject to a tourist tax in the future?
It would be a percentage of their accommodation costs, and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, camp sites, caravan parks and boat moorings or berthings.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said a visitor levy would be “one tool that will provide additional resources to continue to attract visitors” to Scotland, already popular with tourists from across the world.

Tom Arthur announced the progress. Image: DC Thomson 

Money raised would be invested locally in facilities or services used by tourists, in consultation with communities on how it would best be spent.

When in Rome, tax as Romans do

Major European destinations already place the burden of maintaining tourism infrastructure on their visitors.

A taxe de sejour in Paris and Lyon is added to hotel bills, and it is the same in Rome and smaller Italian cities.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, where tourists flock en masse. Image: Robert Thorne

In Amsterdam, they have their toeristenbelasting. East, in Germany, there are the culture taxes – kulturförderabgabe – as well as bed taxes – bettensteuer – for tourists.

Edinburgh City Council has already set out plans to introduce a charge when the legislation comes in.

But it is an idea that has been debated in Aberdeen for almost a decade.

When in charge of the council in 2016, Labour wanted to introduce a bed tax to help fund investment in culture.

Tourist tax: Cash for Aberdeen’s regeneration needed ‘from somewhere’

And hesitancy from the Aberdeen SNP then, remains to some degree now.

Hoteliers have in the past raised concerns about the impact on their business.

Tourists are expected to flock to the recently installed Aberdeen sign in the Castlegate for a memento of their trip to the Granite City. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
This comes despite public finance minister Arthur’s insistence the charge would be “less than the price of a cup of coffee” for many affected.

Communities, businesses and tourism chiefs would be consulted before the tax can be introduced.

In Aberdeen, new SNP council co-leader Allard told The P&J: “If we are going to invest in our city, and make Aberdeen a more attractive place to visit, then that needs to be funded from somewhere.

“A visitor levy would provide an option to do that.

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard said money to improve Aberdeen must 'come from somewhere'- and a tourist tax is one thing the local authority is looking at. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
“There’s obviously some concern from the hospitality sector about how a levy could affect their businesses.

“We need to have a conversation with them about how best to bring people into Aberdeen, now and in the future.”

‘Empowered’ councils or a ‘one-size-fit-all’ tourist tax?

The bill’s introduction has been welcomed by Cosla, which negotiates on behalf of Scotland’s 32 councils, as a step towards a “more empowered Scottish local government”.

But it was roundly criticised by the incoming leader of Aberdeenshire Council, despite the neighbouring city authority’s optimism.

And despite assurances tourist tax cash would be kept in the north-east to the benefit of the tourism trade, Conservative group leader Gillian Owen questioned “how much we’ll ever see coming back”.

New leader of the Conservatives on Aberdeenshire Council Gillian Owen is sceptical as to how much of the tourist tax would stay in the area if it were introduced. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
With differing opinions between the SNP-Lib Dem-run Aberdeen and the Conservative-led Aberdeenshire councils, the city boundary could become a borderline.

Unlevied rooms in Westhill might appear more attractive than those in Kingswells, which would be subject to Aberdeen byelaws.

“Once again we’re seeing a one-size-fit-all approach from the Scottish Government which doesn’t fit with how hospitality and tourism works in the north-east,” Mrs Owen said.

“My thoughts are with struggling operators who scraped their way through the Covid pandemic, are now struggling with energy bills and food costs, only to be told another tax is on the horizon.

“It is just another charge for people coming here from other parts of the UK and the rest of the world.”

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation

