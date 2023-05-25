Money to improve Aberdeen ‘needs to come from somewhere’… so will that be a tourist tax?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Money to pay for Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound regeneration work has to come “from somewhere” – and a new tax on tourists might be one way of doing it.

New city council co-leader Christian Allard believes there is a “strong case” for councils being given the option of introducing a visitor levy.

But new head of the Aberdeen SNP group stopped short of committing to doing so in the Granite City as the SNP Scottish Government made moves to change the law to allow local authorities the option.

It comes as the first of thousands of tourists poured into Aberdeen from cruise ships berthed at the new south harbour at the beginning of May.

As part of the big-money revamp of the city centre and beach, city chiefs have pledged to “refresh tourism and cultural strategies” for the city.

So could a tourist tax form part of that plan for Aberdeen?

What is the tourist tax?

If passed, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill will allow councils to impose an added charge on overnight visitors.

It would be a percentage of their accommodation costs, and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, camp sites, caravan parks and boat moorings or berthings.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said a visitor levy would be “one tool that will provide additional resources to continue to attract visitors” to Scotland, already popular with tourists from across the world.

Money raised would be invested locally in facilities or services used by tourists, in consultation with communities on how it would best be spent.

When in Rome, tax as Romans do

Major European destinations already place the burden of maintaining tourism infrastructure on their visitors.

A taxe de sejour in Paris and Lyon is added to hotel bills, and it is the same in Rome and smaller Italian cities.

In Amsterdam, they have their toeristenbelasting. East, in Germany, there are the culture taxes – kulturförderabgabe – as well as bed taxes – bettensteuer – for tourists.

Edinburgh City Council has already set out plans to introduce a charge when the legislation comes in.

But it is an idea that has been debated in Aberdeen for almost a decade.

When in charge of the council in 2016, Labour wanted to introduce a bed tax to help fund investment in culture.

And hesitancy from the Aberdeen SNP then, remains to some degree now.

Hoteliers have in the past raised concerns about the impact on their business.

This comes despite public finance minister Arthur’s insistence the charge would be “less than the price of a cup of coffee” for many affected.

Communities, businesses and tourism chiefs would be consulted before the tax can be introduced.

In Aberdeen, new SNP council co-leader Allard told The P&J: “If we are going to invest in our city, and make Aberdeen a more attractive place to visit, then that needs to be funded from somewhere.

“A visitor levy would provide an option to do that.

“There’s obviously some concern from the hospitality sector about how a levy could affect their businesses.

“We need to have a conversation with them about how best to bring people into Aberdeen, now and in the future.”

‘Empowered’ councils or a ‘one-size-fit-all’ tourist tax?

The bill’s introduction has been welcomed by Cosla, which negotiates on behalf of Scotland’s 32 councils, as a step towards a “more empowered Scottish local government”.

But it was roundly criticised by the incoming leader of Aberdeenshire Council, despite the neighbouring city authority’s optimism.

And despite assurances tourist tax cash would be kept in the north-east to the benefit of the tourism trade, Conservative group leader Gillian Owen questioned “how much we’ll ever see coming back”.

With differing opinions between the SNP-Lib Dem-run Aberdeen and the Conservative-led Aberdeenshire councils, the city boundary could become a borderline.

Unlevied rooms in Westhill might appear more attractive than those in Kingswells, which would be subject to Aberdeen byelaws.

“Once again we’re seeing a one-size-fit-all approach from the Scottish Government which doesn’t fit with how hospitality and tourism works in the north-east,” Mrs Owen said.

“My thoughts are with struggling operators who scraped their way through the Covid pandemic, are now struggling with energy bills and food costs, only to be told another tax is on the horizon.

“It is just another charge for people coming here from other parts of the UK and the rest of the world.”