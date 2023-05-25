West Highland community unites against large-scale 4G mast plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Highland community unites against large-scale 4G mast plan

A consultation among people living in the Knoydart peninsula showed strong opposition against the proposal.

By Stuart Findlay
Loch Hourn and the mountains of Knoydart from Beinn Sgritheall. Image: Bill Cameron
Loch Hourn and the mountains of Knoydart from Beinn Sgritheall. Image: Bill Cameron

A West Highland community is outlining its opposition to a government plan to install a network of 4G masts across its picturesque landscape.

The Knoydart Foundation has written to the Scottish and UK governments to let them know it will oppose the construction of any masts on community-owned land.

The UK Government and the country’s four largest mobile network providers are splitting the cost of a £1 billion project.

Its aim is to improve mobile coverage.

The project, called the Shared Rural Network, aims to increase Scotland’s geographical mobile coverage to 90% by 2025.

As part of this, a swathe of potential 4G mast sites have been identified across the rural Knoydart peninsula in Lochaber.

The area has a total population of around 130 people.

‘Difficult to see any benefit’ for Knoydart

The majority of the peninsula has been community-owned since 1999. It is managed on behalf of locals by the Knoydart Foundation.

Foundation ranger Finlay Greig said: “The Knoydart Foundation was contacted by [surveyors] earlier this year and we accompanied them during an on-the-ground survey of potential sites in March.

“What was instantly striking was the scale of the project and the sites being discussed for potential masts. It was difficult to see any possible benefit for the community.”

The Old Forge in Knoydart.

The Shared Rural Network website states that the project will provide additional coverage for 280,000 premises.

It is claimed it will offer a range of benefits to rural areas including tackling social, economic and health inequalities.

But the foundation believes that sites on Knoydart will make little dent in those figures.

Following the visit, locals learned that 11 locations were being considered.

They were told by surveyors Gateley/Hamer that at least three sites on community-owned land were likely to be pursued.

New mast has improved Knoydart coverage

One site sits close to the main village of Inverie. But the others are proposed in isolated, uninhabited glens.

Grant Holroyd, forester for the Knoydart Forest Trust, said: “There’s no justification for mobile coverage in the proposed areas where people don’t live.

“I think this is a totally unjustified waste of money and a gross unnecessary contribution to carbon emissions.”

A 4G mast recently went live on the Knoydart peninsula, installed as part of the S4GI programme.

The community has united against the plans in Knoydart. Image: Christopher Werrett

The new mast provides EE mobile coverage across the majority of the peninsula where signal was once not available. It also improves the emergency services coverage.

When Knoydart residents learned of the plans for multiple new masts, a community consultation was distributed to gauge local opinion.

The survey received the highest return rate to date, with 104 responses showing unanimous opposition to the plans.

‘We do not want or need more masts’

Stephanie Harris is a local resident and business development manager at the community-owned pub The Old Forge.

She said: “I have been involved in many community engagement activities over the years, and the level of response we received for this consultation was the highest and most unified I have seen from our community.

“Our community has stated very clearly that we do not want or need more masts, and that position must be respected.”

