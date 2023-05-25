NHS Orkney postpones operations as bed occupancy reaches ‘red level’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Orkney has postponed some operations after its bed occupancy has reached level red.

It has blamed “increased pressures on its inpatient services” for the unusual step.

The health body says the decision was made to protect key services and ensure patient safety.

In a post on the website, it wrote a “very small number” of operations scheduled for today had been cancelled.

It read: “Please be assured we don’t make these decisions lightly.”

However, it also advises if patients cannot wait until their GP opens they should call NHS 24 or use the app or website.

But patients have still been encouraged to call 999 or attend the emergency department if they are “acutely unwell”.

In March, the emergency department at Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall was forced to close due to a water leak.