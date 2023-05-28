Highlands & Islands Two charged following string of thefts in Orkney, Sutherland and Ross-shire The pair were arrested in Ullapool and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday. By Shona Gossip May 28 2023, 5.14pm Share Two charged following string of thefts in Orkney, Sutherland and Ross-shire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5779996/two-charged-following-string-of-thefts-in-orkney-sutherland-and-ross-shire/ Copy Link Police have arrested two people for a string of thefts and break-ins across Ross-shire, Sutherland and Orkney. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man and woman have been charged in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Sutherland, Ross-shire and Orkney. The pair were traced in Ullapool on Saturday. It comes after a number of housebreakings and thefts at locations including Lochinver, Torridon, Achnasheen, Scourie, Stoer and Lairg in April and May. Premises in Lyness and Hoy on Orkney were also targeted. Police have now confirmed a 48-year-old man and 46-year-old woman will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow. Detective Inspector Bryan Ronald said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping our inquiries into these incidents.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close