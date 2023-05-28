Two charged following string of thefts in Orkney, Sutherland and Ross-shire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Sutherland, Ross-shire and Orkney.

The pair were traced in Ullapool on Saturday.

It comes after a number of housebreakings and thefts at locations including Lochinver, Torridon, Achnasheen, Scourie, Stoer and Lairg in April and May.

Premises in Lyness and Hoy on Orkney were also targeted.

Police have now confirmed a 48-year-old man and 46-year-old woman will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Bryan Ronald said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping our inquiries into these incidents.”