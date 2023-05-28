North-east Tory U-turns over glass recycling scheme and blames Scottish Government for failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east Tory U-turns over glass recycling scheme and blames Scottish Government for failure

On paper it seemed simple to get the 'deposit return scheme' up and running, but it’s turned into a bitter battle over power, competence and the future of devolution.

By Andy Philip
Maurice Golden previously said glass should be in a Scottish recycling scheme. Image: Richard Gardner.
A Conservative MSP who said glass should be included in a Scottish recycling scheme has defended a U-turn after the UK government vetoed the proposal.

Maurice Golden previously said the delayed Deposit Return Scheme must cover glass to be done “properly”.

Four years later, the UK Tory government has refused to green-light the full Scottish plan.

Instead, Westminster stepped into the devolved legislation to maintain a level playing field with England and Northern Irish proposals due in the next few years.

Westminster is starting to block us at every turn.

– Lorna Slater

Wales still plans to include glass, sparking another round of arguments about “respect” for devolution.

Mr Golden, who represents the North East region, defended his revised opinion, saying: “Since the position four years ago what we’ve seen is that industry has lost support for the scheme in Scotland.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned and ultimately what I’m proposing is that we salvage the scheme.

“I think from listening to businesses that unfortunately does not include glass at this stage.”

He also said: “The reality is the SNP-Greens have made such a mess of things that the current scheme is unrecognisable from the one envisaged four years ago.”

Lorna Slater at Dunfermline Recycling Centre

The Green MSP in charge of the Scottish scheme accused the UK Government of blocking Holyrood at every turn.

Lorna Slater said: “We should absolutely be using the powers of devolution to prevent waste and litter, to tackle environmental issues and social issues. That’s what it’s for.

“Westminster is starting to block us at every turn, on equalities issues, on environmental issues, this is a disastrous way forward and is disrespectful to Scotland.”

Letter to Humza Yousaf

The latest development to the delayed project came on Friday night when the UK Government wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf.

He was told that for the scheme to go ahead it could only include plastic bottles, and aluminium and steel cans.

The Scottish Government had been forced to ask for an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act because of the divergence with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said the feuding governments are not helping business.

Businesses have already made hundreds of millions of investments already,” she said.

“They need certainty from the Scottish Government, not dithering.”

Keith Brown slammed the UK Government. Image: Sandy McCook.

The SNP’s Keith Brown said devolution is under attack.

“This is being presented as an agreement from the UK government- this is dishonest,” he said.

“The Tories have created a poison pill to shamelessly undermine Scotland’s DRS Legislation. It is even doubtful whether they truly want to see it enacted.”

A UK Government spokesman said it is upholding the UK’s “internal market” while listening to business concerns.

“Deposit Return Schemes need to be consistent across the UK and this is the best way to provide a simple and effective system,” the government said.

