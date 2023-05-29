Snow leopard cubs celebrate first birthday with pinata of treats at Highland Wildlife Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three snow leopard cubs have celebrated their first birthday at Highland Wildlife Park.

Maya, Padme and Yashin were born on May 28 last year, so were treated to some extra treats to mark the occasion.

Keepers helped the youngsters mark the milestone with decorated boxes and a giant number one-shaped pinata full of their favourite tasty treats, as well as some hair from the park’s Bactrian camels for enrichment.

Enrichment, like different sights, smells and experiences, is an important part of the animals’ daily care at the park.

Keepers also encourage them to be more active and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Watch the video below to see the cubs soon after they were born:

In March, The Press and Journal spoke to a park keeper about the steps the team go to encourage the animals to demonstrate natural behaviours.

The cubs were spotted sharing their presents with mum, Animesh, and dad, Koshi. Together the family makes up all of the five snow leopards at the park.

Snow leopard cubs have been ‘capturing hearts’

Judith Van De Voorde, senior carnivore keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingcraig, said: “We are all thrilled to wish Maya, Padme and Yashin a happy first birthday.

“They have settled in so well and are incredibly popular with visitors and staff alike, with their distinct personalities capturing hearts over the last year.

“Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

Highland Wildlife Park working to save threatened snow leopards

Wild populations of snow leopards are threatened due to a decline in available prey and conflict with local farmers.

Native to the mountain ranges of South and Central Asia, including the Himalayas, they have now protected throughout much of their range.

The park is operated by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland charity, which also operates Edinburgh Zoo.

It is a wildlife conservation charity with a vision to protect and value nature.

Last week, the wildlife park announced five wildcat kittens were “doing well” after being born last month.