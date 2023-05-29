Snow leopard cubs celebrate first birthday with pinata of treats at Highland Wildlife Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow leopard cubs celebrate first birthday with pinata of treats at Highland Wildlife Park

Maya, Padme and Yashin were spotted opening their birthday present.

By Cameron Roy
The snow leopard cub trio opening their first birthday present at Highland Wildlife Park.
The snow leopard cub trio opening their first birthday present at Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS.

Three snow leopard cubs have celebrated their first birthday at Highland Wildlife Park.

Maya, Padme and Yashin were born on May 28 last year, so were treated to some extra treats to mark the occasion.

Keepers helped the youngsters mark the milestone with decorated boxes and a giant number one-shaped pinata full of their favourite tasty treats, as well as some hair from the park’s Bactrian camels for enrichment.

Enrichment, like different sights, smells and experiences, is an important part of the animals’ daily care at the park.

Keepers also encourage them to be more active and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Watch the video below to see the cubs soon after they were born:

In March, The Press and Journal spoke to a park keeper about the steps the team go to encourage the animals to demonstrate natural behaviours.

The cubs were spotted sharing their presents with mum, Animesh, and dad, Koshi. Together the family makes up all of the five snow leopards at the park.

Snow leopard cubs have been ‘capturing hearts’

Judith Van De Voorde, senior carnivore keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingcraig, said: “We are all thrilled to wish Maya, Padme and Yashin a happy first birthday.

“They have settled in so well and are incredibly popular with visitors and staff alike, with their distinct personalities capturing hearts over the last year.

The majestic family were spotting tucking into the presents at Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS.

“Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

Highland Wildlife Park working to save threatened snow leopards

Wild populations of snow leopards are threatened due to a decline in available prey and conflict with local farmers.

Native to the mountain ranges of South and Central Asia, including the Himalayas, they have now protected throughout much of their range.

The park is operated by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland charity, which also operates Edinburgh Zoo.

It is a wildlife conservation charity with a vision to protect and value nature.

Last week, the wildlife park announced five wildcat kittens were “doing well” after being born last month. 

