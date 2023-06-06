Isle of Barra property featured in 1949 film Whisky Galore hits the market

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Isle of Barra property which can be spotted in the 1949 film Whisky Galore has hit the market.

The historic building in the village of Castlebay features a large open space on the ground floor and a two-bedroom apartment upstairs with sea views.

Just a two-minute walk from the harbour and the ferry terminal to Oban, the building offers a a range of development opportunities at offers over £150,000.

Back in 1949, the Isle of Barra was transformed into the fictional island of Todday for filming of Whisky Galore based on the book by Compton MacKenzie.

Carnach House can be seen in the film – which took five weeks longer than planned to film due to the poor Scottish weather.

‘Huge possibilities’

A derelict building at the rear of the walled garden, which was the original stone Barra School, is also included in the sale and still includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in one corner.

School pupils would apparently bring peat turf to class as payment to keep the fire burning throughout the day.

Joanne Stennett, an estate agent for Bell Ingram, said: “What a lovely bit of history is attached to Carnach House, and with the scope of development, it offers huge possibilities.”

The ground floor of the property was previously used as the Old Post Office and still features the original post office counter and phone box.

This large open space offers a range of development possibilities and could potentially be transformed into an arts venue, business or an extension of the living space.