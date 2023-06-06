Drainage improvements to be made in Aberlour following flash flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drainage improvements to be made in Aberlour following flash flooding

Community facilities were flooded and torrents streamed through gardens last month following heavy rain.

By David Mackay
View at Alan Souter's garden showing torrent of muddy water pouring down hill towards camera.
Water poured through Alan Souter's garden during the rain. Image: Alan Souter

Drainage improvements are going to be made in Aberlour after flash flooding in the village last month.

Squads of volunteers took to the streets to defend their homes following the deluge, which was made worse due to blocked drains.

Muddy torrents poured through gardens and the local public toilets and Speyside Visitor Centre were flooded.

After the deluge, mounds of mud were left behind with debris that had been swept down from the hill over the village.

Following the incident, locals raised concerns that a lack of maintenance on drains had made the impact of the heavy rain much worse.

Two firemen trying to pump out water next to the old station tearoom in Aberlour.
Fire crews were called to help during the Aberlour flash flooding. Image: Aberlour Community Association.

What works are planned?

Moray Council has now announced it will do short-term improvements while long-term plans continue to be drawn up.

Officials inspected an existing flood scheme to examine ways to improve the flow of water.

The flood improvement works will begin on June 26 to clear out grates, pipes and culverts while improving ditches along Allachie Drive in Aberlour.

Marc Macrae, chairman of the council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, said: “Moray knows only too well the devastating impact flooding can have on our homes and businesses so I’m pleased officers have identified a short-term solution to Aberlour residents’ concerns.

“I’m reassured that a long-term plan is being assessed and would encourage anyone in Aberlour with concerns about flooding to attend the event in summer once details are shared.”

Aberlour flooding remains on Moray Council agenda

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillors added their voice to residents calling for improvements to be made urgently.

Moray Council has stressed it is continuing to draw up a long-term flood management plan for the whole region, including Aberlour.

An event is being planned for later in the summer for residents to get information about how to protect their homes against flooding.

Flooding improvement works planned by Moray Council in Aberlour. Image: Moray Council

Anxious residents in Moray village fear flooding is ‘accident waiting to happen’ after second major incident in two years

