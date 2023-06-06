Drainage improvements to be made in Aberlour following flash flooding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drainage improvements are going to be made in Aberlour after flash flooding in the village last month.

Squads of volunteers took to the streets to defend their homes following the deluge, which was made worse due to blocked drains.

Muddy torrents poured through gardens and the local public toilets and Speyside Visitor Centre were flooded.

After the deluge, mounds of mud were left behind with debris that had been swept down from the hill over the village.

Following the incident, locals raised concerns that a lack of maintenance on drains had made the impact of the heavy rain much worse.

What works are planned?

Moray Council has now announced it will do short-term improvements while long-term plans continue to be drawn up.

Officials inspected an existing flood scheme to examine ways to improve the flow of water.

The flood improvement works will begin on June 26 to clear out grates, pipes and culverts while improving ditches along Allachie Drive in Aberlour.

Marc Macrae, chairman of the council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, said: “Moray knows only too well the devastating impact flooding can have on our homes and businesses so I’m pleased officers have identified a short-term solution to Aberlour residents’ concerns.

“I’m reassured that a long-term plan is being assessed and would encourage anyone in Aberlour with concerns about flooding to attend the event in summer once details are shared.”

Aberlour flooding remains on Moray Council agenda

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillors added their voice to residents calling for improvements to be made urgently.

Moray Council has stressed it is continuing to draw up a long-term flood management plan for the whole region, including Aberlour.

An event is being planned for later in the summer for residents to get information about how to protect their homes against flooding.