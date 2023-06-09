Thunderstorms to hit parts of the Highlands this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland residents have been told to expect thunderstorms across the region this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms which comes into effect at noon on Sunday.

It covers large areas in the Highlands, including Inverness, Aviemore, Kingussie and Fort William.

Yellow warning for thunderstorms across Highlands

The warning continues south past Oban and takes in most of the west of the UK.

Thunderstorms are most common in the summer months and are likely to produce hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit some spots on Sunday afternoon with the possibility of lightning strikes.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” homes and business could be damaged or flood quickly.

This could also potentially cause power cuts.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting Highlands & Eilean Siar https://t.co/GqSQ6rxFwD pic.twitter.com/p96p4C1JUw — Met Office – NW Scotland (@metofficeNWScot) June 9, 2023

Residents have also been made aware of potential disruption on the roads, such as spray and sudden flooding or closures creating difficult driving conditions.

The weather may also have an impact on public transport services.